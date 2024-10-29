Flashfood Rolls Out Redesigned Grocery App

Schenck further told Progressive Grocer that the time was right to unveil the redesigned app since the company is in growth mode, especially on the independent food retailer side. Additionally, the mission-forward business is constantly fueled by the need to more quickly solve the food waste crisis.

In July, Flashfood introduced a new platform designed specifically for use by independent grocers. Flashfood for Independents offers a flexible, easy-to-onboard solution that gives their customers access to the company’s marketplace.

According to Flashfood, the new platform, which seamlessly integrates with independent grocer’s operations, has customizable elements that are tailored to their unique needs. It is already in use at several locations throughout North America, including Country Squire Foods in Chicago Heights, Ill., Supermercado Mexico in Wyoming, Mich., and Petique Boutique in Scarborough, Ontario. More than 100 independent grocers are expected to be added to the platform by the end of the year.

By partnering with retailers across North America, Flashfood offers shoppers nutritious staples at affordable prices, and reduces the amount of food going to landfills. The company currently partners with more than 2,000 stores across North America.