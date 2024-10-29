 Skip to main content

Flashfood Rolls Out Redesigned Grocery App

Company now offers a “smoother and more joyful experience” for customers shopping for affordable, fresh foods
Emily Crowe
Flashfood 3.0 landing screen
Flashfood's new app experience is more streamlined and efficient for users.

In an effort to make it faster and more efficient to find, shop and compare its deals on soon-to-expire grocery products, Flashfood has unveiled the latest iteration of its app. According to the company, the redesign transforms the usability and visuals of the marketplace, giving users a “smoother and more joyful experience.” 

New features of Flashfood 3.0 include:

  • A refreshed onboarding process that delivers a more user-friendly and brand-aligned experience, especially for new shoppers. 
  • The new map screen lets users browse multiple stores in one view, with vertical and horizontal scrolling, making it simple to see what’s on sale nearby. A new card-style display makes it easy to compare deals at different stores at a glance.
  • For shoppers using SNAP EBT as a payment method, Flashfood has simplified the checkout process. The app now delivers a clear SNAP EBT subtotal on the checkout screen.

“Our customers have been asking for a new Flashfood app for a long time and we could not be more excited to deliver it,” said Jordan Schenck, president and chief operating officer at Flashfood. “Our growth and success to-date have not been because our app was the best in the business, but because we deliver real value for our shoppers. Moving forward, Flashfood will offer both: affordable, fresh groceries through an excellent app experience. On top of that, by investing in a new, single codebase platform we’re going to be able to bring new app features to our shoppers much, much faster.”

Schenck further told Progressive Grocer that the time was right to unveil the redesigned app since the company is in growth mode, especially on the independent food retailer side. Additionally, the mission-forward business is constantly fueled by the need to more quickly solve the food waste crisis. 

In July, Flashfood introduced a new platform designed specifically for use by independent grocers. Flashfood for Independents offers a flexible, easy-to-onboard solution that gives their customers access to the company’s marketplace.

According to Flashfood, the new platform, which seamlessly integrates with independent grocer’s operations, has customizable elements that are tailored to their unique needs. It is already in use at several locations throughout North America, including Country Squire Foods in Chicago Heights, Ill., Supermercado Mexico in Wyoming, Mich., and Petique Boutique in Scarborough, Ontario. More than 100 independent grocers are expected to be added to the platform by the end of the year.

By partnering with retailers across North America, Flashfood offers shoppers nutritious staples at affordable prices, and reduces the amount of food going to landfills. The company currently partners with more than 2,000 stores across North America.

