ALDI Racks Up GreenChill Certifications, Releases Latest Sustainability Report

For the sixth year in a row, ALDI was recognized by the FDA for its leadership in reducing refrigerant emissions.

ALDI kicked off 2024 by announcing in January its goal to transition to natural refrigerants across all of its stores by the end of 2035. As the retailer heads into the back stretch of the calendar year, it continues to make progress in this and other areas of sustainability.

This week, ALDI announced that it is secured more GreenChill Store Certifications at the highest platinum level than all participating U.S. grocers for the third year in a row. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which administers the GreenChill program, also recognized 164 ALDI locations in 23 states with GreenChill Store Re-Certification Excellence, honoring those stores for five straight years of platinum-level certifications.

According to ALDI, more than 700 of its stores now use eco-friendlier refrigerants, helping the company reduce its carbon emissions by 60% each year. “Between our smaller store footprints, removal of plastic shopping bags at check out and natural refrigeration, ALDI makes thousands of intentional decisions to keep our environmental footprint low,” pointed out Dan Gavin, VP of national real estate. “Natural refrigerants not only help us keep our products fresh but also reduce our impact on the planet. This latest recognition from the EPA further demonstrates how ALDI is working to make sustainability affordable and accessible for all."

In addition to making headway in its refrigeration benchmarks, ALDI recapped other sustainability efforts in its newly released 2023 Sustainability Progress Report. Now available online, the report summarized the retailer’s successful work in cutting emissions, improving packaging, minimizing waste, sourcing products responsibly and supporting communities.