Sprouts Farmers Market Grows Reusable Packaging Partnership

Specialty retailer expands collaboration with IFCO
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Sprouts IFCO Main Image
Sprouts has introduced a program featuring IFCO's reusable packaging containers for fresh produce items packed in high-humidity environments at all of the grocer's distribution centers across the country.

The ongoing partnership between Sprouts Farmers Market, and IFCO, a provider of reusable packaging containers (RPCs), has recently expanded, underscoring both companies’ commitment to sustainability and innovation in supply chain logistics. 

The partnership began in December 2020 with a pilot program at Sprouts featuring RPCs for fresh produce items packed in high-humidity environments. The goal of the program was to assess the feasibility of replacing single-use corrugated and particularly wax-corrugated boxes, which are difficult to recycle and expensive to dispose of. The pilot zeroed in on recollections and the adaptability of Sprouts distribution centers and retail outlets to a new packaging solution. The successful pilot showed positive environmental impacts and operational efficiencies, leading to a nationwide rollout encompassing all distribution centers and converting additional fresh produce items packing to RPCs.

Having introduced the program at all Sprouts distribution centers across the country, the grocer will continue to monitor quality, store team receptivity and environmental impact. “By expanding our use of IFCO’s reusable packaging solutions, we are taking steps in contributing to a circular economy where we’re reducing waste sent to landfill and increasing resource efficiency,” said Justin Kacer, Sprouts’ sustainability manager.

“We are thrilled to be supporting Sprouts Farmers Market and their efforts to advance sustainable supply chain solutions,” noted Jon Brooks, VP of retail sales at Tampa, Fla.-based IFCO. “This partnership showcases the tangible benefits of reusable packaging.”

This move is set to dramatically reduce landfill waste by eliminating the use of single-use shipping packaging, according to the companies, which add that the wider use of RPCs is expected to slash thousands of tons of packaging waste annually. Further, the durable design of IFCO’s RPCs minimizes product damage during transport, thereby decreasing food waste and boosting overall efficiency, the supplier notes. Transitioning to RPCs will also contribute to Sprouts’ commitment to operating its business in a way that lowers its carbon footprint and limits natural resource use. 

Over the next 12 months, the use of IFCO RPCs is expected to help reduce an estimated 600 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, 33,000 gigajoules of saved energy, 600,000 pounds of solid waste, 2.4 million gallons of water saved and 105,000 pounds of food waste.

Phoenix-based Sprouts employs more than 33,000 associates and operates more than 420 stores in 23 states nationwide. The specialty retailer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

