Sprouts Farmers Market Grows Reusable Packaging Partnership

“We are thrilled to be supporting Sprouts Farmers Market and their efforts to advance sustainable supply chain solutions,” noted Jon Brooks, VP of retail sales at Tampa, Fla.-based IFCO. “This partnership showcases the tangible benefits of reusable packaging.”

This move is set to dramatically reduce landfill waste by eliminating the use of single-use shipping packaging, according to the companies, which add that the wider use of RPCs is expected to slash thousands of tons of packaging waste annually. Further, the durable design of IFCO’s RPCs minimizes product damage during transport, thereby decreasing food waste and boosting overall efficiency, the supplier notes. Transitioning to RPCs will also contribute to Sprouts’ commitment to operating its business in a way that lowers its carbon footprint and limits natural resource use.

Over the next 12 months, the use of IFCO RPCs is expected to help reduce an estimated 600 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, 33,000 gigajoules of saved energy, 600,000 pounds of solid waste, 2.4 million gallons of water saved and 105,000 pounds of food waste.

Phoenix-based Sprouts employs more than 33,000 associates and operates more than 420 stores in 23 states nationwide. The specialty retailer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.