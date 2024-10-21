Denali Launches Garden Products Made From Grocery Store Waste
"At Denali, we’re on a mission to harness the potential of organic waste and ReCirculate is an example of how we can do that,” said CEO Todd Mathes. “The product not only inspires consumers to choose sustainable potting soil and compost but allows retailers to monetize food waste otherwise sent to landfills, while effectively reducing their carbon footprint.”
To source the waste for the new products, Denali works with a variety of big chains and regional and independent stores around the country. According to the Russelville, Ark.-based company, Denali recycled 1.7 billion pounds of food waste in 2023 alone.
Fred Sousa, VP of retail sales at Denali, will join Louise Fritjofsson, CEO and co-founder of Martie Inc., for a session on “The Food on Food Waste” at Progressive Grocer’s upcoming Grocery Impact event in Orlando, Fla., from Nov. 6-8.