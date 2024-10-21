Denali Launches Garden Products Made From Grocery Store Waste

Denali is enhancing the green circular economy by using grocery store food waste to make compost and potting soil for home gardeners.

As grocers seek to play their part in lowering landfill levels, organic recycling company Denali is launching compost and organic potting soil made from grocery store food waste. The new ReCirculate products will be available in participating retail locations starting in January 2025.

The offering is part of Denali’s efforts to create a more circular economy, by diverting foods that would otherwise go to waste and returning nutrients back to soil and plants. The product also cuts down on methane emissions that would have been produced by food decomposing in landfills.

Consumers can buy the compost and soil in one cubic foot bags and use the products to tend to their gardens and landscapes. The products were made using Denali’s innovative depackaging technology that can separate up to 97% of all trash from organic food waste, including expired food products, recalled items, food scraps, and spoiled deli, bakery, and produce, and turn it into a clean stream of materials.