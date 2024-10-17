 Skip to main content

New Sustainable Seafood Brand Makes Its Debut

Seremoni Fish utilizes ancient Japanese handling
Marian Zboraj
Seremoni Fish
Seremoni Fish intends to transform the seafood landscape by delivering Michelin-star quality fish.

Seremoni Fish, powered by Shinkei Systems, has launched its Michelin-star quality fish directly to local grocers and premier restaurants. 

According to the company, the brand shatters the norms of traditional seafood supply chains, introducing a new era of fish consumption that champions superior quality, unwavering sustainability, and complete traceability. At a time when the global seafood industry deals with increasing environmental pressures, Seremoni is elevating expectations by adopting a boat to plate obsession with quality.

"Three billion people rely on fish as a primary source of protein, but as little as one in three fish actually make it to a plate in America. When I first heard this stat, having worked on a commercial fishing boat, I realized the reality first hand," said Saif Khawaja, founder of Seremoni. "Waste from spoilage and bycatch (catching the wrong fish while out at sea) puts pressure on fishermen to prioritize high-volume fishing with tight margins across the chain. While the U.S. is a leader in policy and sustainability, the reality is the framework of seafood, relative to other supply chains, still has catching up to do."

According to the company, each Seremoni fish is handled with care on the fishing vessel, using sustainable and humane gear in the style of ancient Japanese handling. Each fish's temperature is monitored closely as soon as it leaves the water. Every package includes a QR code that shares the fish's journey from the ocean to the table, ensuring transparency and trust. All fishermen go through an educational program to learn a rigorous handling protocol to draw out and ensure the best flavor of the fish.

The Japanese Ike-Jime method adheres to strict ethical standards and prevents the buildup of lactic acid and stress hormones that accelerate spoilage and degrade flavor. As a result, the company says Seremoni's fish verifiably retain their pristine flavor, texture and nutritional value longer, setting a new industry benchmark for freshness and purity.

Seremoni is structured as a cooperative with fishermen — by profit-sharing with producers, the price that chefs and consumers pay is proportional to the price fishermen receive, incentivizing delicate quality and care.

"In Japan, many parts of the food system remain traditional — the focus is to feed one person effectively and scale artisanal systems. It's not just a matter of taste or flavor but of vitality. In seafood, Japanese fishermen are so focused on the perfection of their craft, many chefs (and the fishermen themselves) consider it a privilege to buy their fish. It's a mindset of artisanship over extraction," said Khawaja.

"American consumers often pay the same prices at the grocer as they do at white tablecloth restaurants, yet the variability in quality is shocking — Seremoni standardizes access. My life's work is to democratize an artisanal level of care and craft here at scale in the U.S. like we have done in other meats. For better eating and healthier living," he further explained.

For launch, Seremoni is beginning with Black Sea Bass and Black Cod, which debuts on a variety of restaurants across the nation. The company is also offering the products to home chefs, with an exclusive launch in grocery at Happier Grocery and select nationwide distributors including Yama Seafood and E Fish.

