Flashfood Adds Functionality for Independent Grocers

"There are more than 27,000 independently owned grocery stores in North America that play a vital role in nourishing and sustaining their communities,” said Nicholas Bertram, CEO of Flashfood. “But the already harsh and competitive retail climate right now is particularly difficult for independent grocers, who face unique challenges as small businesses.”

Continued Bertram: "Our goal with this launch is to offer a supporting lifeline to these businesses, many of whom solve food access challenges issues in hyper-urban or rural areas. Our hope is to empower these grocers with a solution that brings more shoppers in-store and puts money back in their bottom line.”

Flashfood for Independents is already in use at several locations throughout North America, including Country Squire Foods in Chicago Heights, Ill., Supermercado Mexico in Wyoming, Mich., and Petique Boutique in Scarborough, Ontario. It will launch in several Earth Fare stores later this summer, and more than 100 independent grocers are expected to be added to the platform by the end of the year.

By partnering with retailers across North America, Flashfood offers shoppers nutritious staples at affordable prices, and reduces the amount of food going to landfills. The company currently partners with more than 2,000 stores across North America.