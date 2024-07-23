 Skip to main content

Flashfood Adds Functionality for Independent Grocers

Flexible, easy-to-onboard solution will help smaller food retailers prevent food waste
Emily Crowe
Flashfood app
Flashfood's newest platform is aiming to help independent grocers boost profits and help control food waste.

In an effort to help independent grocers increase profits, enhance fresh food access and reduce food waste, Flashfood has introduced a new platform designed specifically for their use. Flashfood for Independents offers a flexible, easy-to-onboard solution that gives their customers access to the company’s marketplace.

According to Flashfood, the new platform, which seamlessly integrates with independent grocer’s operations, has customizable elements that are tailored to their unique needs. Specific features include:

  • Fast, easy onboarding with no requirement for inventory data ingestion, enabling manual posting to the Flashfood Partner app on grocers’ standard devices.
  • Flexible shopper pick-up models tailored to each grocer’s store layout and footprint, with one-size-fits-all signage kits delivered in-store.
  • An automated reporting suite that provides actionable insights that are most helpful to each grocer.
  • Bespoke Partner Support hub with dedicated customer service team members assigned to Flashfood's independent retailers.
"There are more than 27,000 independently owned grocery stores in North America that play a vital role in nourishing and sustaining their communities,” said Nicholas Bertram, CEO of Flashfood. “But the already harsh and competitive retail climate right now is particularly difficult for independent grocers, who face unique challenges as small businesses.”

Continued Bertram: "Our goal with this launch is to offer a supporting lifeline to these businesses, many of whom solve food access challenges issues in hyper-urban or rural areas. Our hope is to empower these grocers with a solution that brings more shoppers in-store and puts money back in their bottom line.”

Flashfood for Independents is already in use at several locations throughout North America, including Country Squire Foods in Chicago Heights, Ill., Supermercado Mexico in Wyoming, Mich., and Petique Boutique in Scarborough, Ontario. It will launch in several Earth Fare stores later this summer, and more than 100 independent grocers are expected to be added to the platform by the end of the year.

By partnering with retailers across North America, Flashfood offers shoppers nutritious staples at affordable prices, and reduces the amount of food going to landfills. The company currently partners with more than 2,000 stores across North America.

