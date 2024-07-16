FreshDirect Rolling Out ‘Fresh Week’

Online grocer FreshDirect has introduced Fresh Week to mark 22 years of its pioneering farm-to-kitchen model in the New York City metro area. Under this model, the e-tailer’s merchants work directly with area farmers, fishermen, growers, distillers and food manufacturers to deliver products to customers’ homes. According to the company, this cuts the grocery store supply chain time in half and delivers food up to seven days fresher than items purchased at a grocery store.

Fresh Week will start July 22 with an event at FreshDirect’s Bronx, N.Y., headquarters offering a free farmers market for the surrounding community. Throughout the week, the company will reward its loyal customers with various promotions and a special sweepstakes.

Further, as part of Fresh Week, the company will unveil its inaugural “22 Years of Fresh Economic Impact Report," which will include data on how customer orders have affected local farmers, jobs and sustainability efforts over the past two decades. Going forward, the report will come out annually.

