FreshDirect Rolling Out ‘Fresh Week’

E-grocer to mark 22 years of supporting local farmers, aiding NYC economy
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Online grocer FreshDirect has introduced Fresh Week to mark 22 years of its pioneering farm-to-kitchen model in the New York City metro area. Under this model, the e-tailer’s merchants work directly with area farmers, fishermen, growers, distillers and food manufacturers to deliver products to customers’ homes. According to the company, this cuts the grocery store supply chain time in half and delivers food up to seven days fresher than items purchased at a grocery store. 

Fresh Week will start July 22 with an event at FreshDirect’s Bronx, N.Y., headquarters offering a free farmers market for the surrounding community. Throughout the week, the company will reward its loyal customers with various promotions and a special sweepstakes. 

Further, as part of Fresh Week, the company will unveil its inaugural “22 Years of Fresh Economic Impact Report," which will include data on how customer orders have affected local farmers, jobs and sustainability efforts over the past two decades. Going forward, the report will come out annually.

Highlights of the data are as follows:

Local Employment 

  • 89% of FreshDirect employees live in the five New York City boroughs, with The Bronx being the most dominant. The company’s intentional focus on local hiring bolsters community ties and supports the local economy.  

Community Contributions

  • FreshDirect has donated a lifetime total of 24 million pounds of food to City Harvest, making it the third-largest donor in New York. 

  • These donations have saved about 7 million kilograms of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, equivalent to the carbon dioxide absorbed by 300,000 trees in a year. 

  • Over the past decade, FreshDirect has donated more than 1,000 turkeys annually, enabling families in need to enjoy a holiday meal.  

Food Waste Management

  • FreshDirect has diverted 2,465,575 pounds of food waste since teaming up with Concord, Mass.-based Divert, reducing carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to 21,000 cars taken off the road.

  • In 2023 alone, FreshDirect turned 667 U.S. tons of food waste into eco-fuel in collaboration with Divert, preventing 25 U.S. tons of methane emissions from escaping into the atmosphere. 

  • FreshDirect recycled 829 U.S. tons of food waste in 2023, three times less than the average grocery store, showing its commitment to environmental stewardship. 

Sourcing

  • FreshDirect has supported 682 local farms and 824 local small businesses, helping maintain the food supply chain. 

  • Over the past 22 years, FreshDirect has generated more than $2 billion in sales for local brands, businesses and farms. 

  • Nationally, FreshDirect has supported 3,675 family-owned farms, ensuring the vitality and sustainability of agriculture across the United States. 

Founded in 2002 and now part of the Getir family, e-grocer FreshDirect provides service to the greater New York metro area. 

