FreshDirect Rolling Out ‘Fresh Week’

Local Employment
89% of FreshDirect employees live in the five New York City boroughs, with The Bronx being the most dominant. The company’s intentional focus on local hiring bolsters community ties and supports the local economy.
Community Contributions
FreshDirect has donated a lifetime total of 24 million pounds of food to City Harvest, making it the third-largest donor in New York.
These donations have saved about 7 million kilograms of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, equivalent to the carbon dioxide absorbed by 300,000 trees in a year.
Over the past decade, FreshDirect has donated more than 1,000 turkeys annually, enabling families in need to enjoy a holiday meal.
Food Waste Management
FreshDirect has diverted 2,465,575 pounds of food waste since teaming up with Concord, Mass.-based Divert, reducing carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to 21,000 cars taken off the road.
In 2023 alone, FreshDirect turned 667 U.S. tons of food waste into eco-fuel in collaboration with Divert, preventing 25 U.S. tons of methane emissions from escaping into the atmosphere.
FreshDirect recycled 829 U.S. tons of food waste in 2023, three times less than the average grocery store, showing its commitment to environmental stewardship.
Sourcing
FreshDirect has supported 682 local farms and 824 local small businesses, helping maintain the food supply chain.
Over the past 22 years, FreshDirect has generated more than $2 billion in sales for local brands, businesses and farms.
Nationally, FreshDirect has supported 3,675 family-owned farms, ensuring the vitality and sustainability of agriculture across the United States.
Founded in 2002 and now part of the Getir family, e-grocer FreshDirect provides service to the greater New York metro area.