Whole Foods Market Offering Surprise Bags of Surplus Fresh Food

Retailer partners with Too Good To Go to prevent food waste at 450 grocery stores
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Whole Foods is partnering with Too Good To Go to help reduce food waste from fresh products.

Whole Foods Market is linking up with social impact company Too Good To Go in an effort to keep surplus food items from going to waste. Customers at 450 Whole Foods stores throughout the United States can now purchase surprise bags of surplus food items using the Too Good To Go app.

Prepared Foods Surprise Bags, containing soups and ready-to-eat meals, are available for $9.99 for a $30 value, while Bakery Surprise Bags featuring breads, muffins, scones and cookies, cost $6.99 for a $21 value.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Too Good To Go community," said Caitlin Leibert, VP of sustainability at Whole Foods. "As part of our purpose to nourish people and the planet, we continue to invest in new and innovative ways to keep unsold food out of our landfills and empower our customers to make environmentally conscious choices. We’re proud of the work we’ve done – just last year we donated nearly 34 million pounds of food to food programs across the country – but are so excited to expand that work with the help of Too Good To Go."

For its part, Too Good To Go offers a marketplace for businesses to connect with a hyper-engaged community committed to saving food from being wasted. The company currently has more than 100 million registered users across the globe.

“We are excited to join forces with Whole Foods Market, a company known for its dedication to quality and one that shares our passion for sustainability,” said Chris MacAulay, VP operations North America at Too Good To Go. “A significant milestone, this collaboration allows us to give millions of consumers across the country a simple way to join the fight against food waste.”

The Austin, Texas-based grocer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century. PG also named Whole Foods one of its 2024 Top 10 Sustainable Grocers

