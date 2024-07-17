Whole Foods Market Offering Surprise Bags of Surplus Fresh Food

Whole Foods Market is linking up with social impact company Too Good To Go in an effort to keep surplus food items from going to waste. Customers at 450 Whole Foods stores throughout the United States can now purchase surprise bags of surplus food items using the Too Good To Go app.

Prepared Foods Surprise Bags, containing soups and ready-to-eat meals, are available for $9.99 for a $30 value, while Bakery Surprise Bags featuring breads, muffins, scones and cookies, cost $6.99 for a $21 value.