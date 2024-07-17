Whole Foods Market Offering Surprise Bags of Surplus Fresh Food
For its part, Too Good To Go offers a marketplace for businesses to connect with a hyper-engaged community committed to saving food from being wasted. The company currently has more than 100 million registered users across the globe.
“We are excited to join forces with Whole Foods Market, a company known for its dedication to quality and one that shares our passion for sustainability,” said Chris MacAulay, VP operations North America at Too Good To Go. “A significant milestone, this collaboration allows us to give millions of consumers across the country a simple way to join the fight against food waste.”
The Austin, Texas-based grocer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century. PG also named Whole Foods one of its 2024 Top 10 Sustainable Grocers.