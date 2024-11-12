Thanksgiving Price Battles Heat Up

Meijer is offering turkey for $0.49 per pound or lower in the run-up to Thanksgiving.

How low can they go? As Thanksgiving gets closer, more grocers are touting low prices to take their share of the consumer food dollar at a time when cost is still top of mind.

This week, Michigan-based Meijer came out with its Thanksgiving meal deals, offering own brand frozen turkeys for $0.49 a pound or lower. Meijer is promoting a holiday meal for four to six people for around $37. "As a family-owned company, we understand the importance of holiday gatherings like Thanksgiving," said Jenn Martin, VP of fresh at Meijer. "We're working hard to offer low prices on Thanksgiving staples so our customers can focus on enjoying a special meal with family and friends without having to worry about the cost."

Several other grocers have gone low for this year’s feast: