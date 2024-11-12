Thanksgiving Price Battles Heat Up
- Tops Markets LLC rolled out a “Free Thanksgiving” initiative that includes a $10 coupon at checkout with a purchase of $100 or more in one shopping order. That offer, for the week of Nov. 10-16, can be redeemed the following week for a free Thanksgiving turkey or other dinner items of their choice. “At Tops, shoppers will enjoy a stress-free shopping experience on the brands they love the most at the best deals in town,” said Tops President Ron Ferri. “Tops has low prices on everything you need along with tips from real butchers so you can enjoy the holiday with your family without sweating the bottom line or your meal preparations." With low prices on Thanksgiving staples, customers can bring home an entire holiday meal for $21.80 with the $10 coupon applied.
- Grocery Outlet is sharing its own turkey promotion, selling a whole 14- to 16-lb. Jennie-O turkey for $3.99 when shoppers spend $35.
- In addition to its Thanksgiving meal packages that start at $30 for six people, Hy-Vee added a new gluten-free package this year for $50.
According to Chicago-based market insights from Circana, Thanksgiving is the second largest food holiday of the year. In a recent survey of consumers, Circana found that 34% expect to pay more for Thanksgiving groceries but will buy the same amount this year.
Inflation, while easing, remains elevated and a key purchase driver. The latest University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index showed that consumers see less near-term inflation risk but foresee a higher-priced environment than they did before the pandemic five years ago. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index data from October on Nov. 13.
