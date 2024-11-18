Amazon Is the Lowest-Priced Online Retailer: Study

“We know how much customers value low prices, which is why we work hard every day to save them money. We are proud that this study shows our hard work is paying off — Amazon is offering lower prices than any other major retailer. Whether they’re shopping for everyday essentials or that special holiday gift — customers can trust that they’ll get the most value with Amazon,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores.

"At a time when consumers are being careful about how much they spend, we're continuing to lower prices and ship even more quickly, and we can see this resonating with customers as our unit growth continues to be strong and outpace even our revenue growth," noted Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy during the company's recent third-quarter earnings call. [RELATED: Exclusive - How Amazon’s Grocery Strategy Is Showing Up in Prime Events] Meanwhile, Target showed solid year-over-year improvement, with online prices just 13% higher than Amazon's, versus 16% last year. Among the areas where Target made the most progress are household supplies and beauty, closing the price gap with Amazon by five percentage points.

Walmart remains Amazon's closest price competitor, with only a 5% price difference on identical items, though slightly less competitive than last year's 4% price gap.

"While U.S. inflation has dipped to its lowest point since 2021, consumer confidence remains sluggish, leaving shoppers more cautious as they approach the holiday season. In this climate, retailers that can consistently offer value and keep prices low will be the ones most likely to capture traffic — and wallets," said Mike Black, chief growth officer at Profitero, which has offices in Boston.

