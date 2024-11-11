Ahold Delhaize Confirms Cybersecurity Threat at U.S. Operations
Hannaford Supermarkets, Food Lion experiencing network issues
"Each of Ahold Delhaize USA’s brands' stores are open and serving customers," according to company statement. "We will continue to take actions to further protect our systems. The security of our customers, associates and partners is a top priority.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused customers and partners."
Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.