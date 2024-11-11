Ahold Delhaize Confirms Cybersecurity Threat at U.S. Operations

Ahold Delhaize USA has taken some systems offline to help protect them against cybersecurity threats.

Ahold Delhaize USA recently detected a cybersecurity issue within its U.S. network. According to a Nov. 8 company statement, immediately upon detecting the issue, the retail conglomerate’s security teams began an investigation with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts. Ahold Delhaize also notified law enforcement.

“Our teams are taking steps to assess and mitigate the issue,” read a statement released by Ahold Delhaize. “This includes taking some systems offline to help protect them. This issue and subsequent mitigating actions have affected certain Ahold Delhaize USA brands and services, including a number of pharmacies and certain e-commerce operations.”

U.S. banners affected by the incident include Hannaford Supermarkets and Food Lion.

