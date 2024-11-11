 Skip to main content

Ahold Delhaize Confirms Cybersecurity Threat at U.S. Operations

Hannaford Supermarkets, Food Lion experiencing network issues
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Hannaford Lit Up Evening Main Image
Ahold Delhaize USA has taken some systems offline to help protect them against cybersecurity threats.

Ahold Delhaize USA recently detected a cybersecurity issue within its U.S. network. According to a Nov. 8 company statement, immediately upon detecting the issue, the retail conglomerate’s security teams began an investigation with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts. Ahold Delhaize also notified law enforcement. 

“Our teams are taking steps to assess and mitigate the issue,” read a statement released by Ahold Delhaize. “This includes taking some systems offline to help protect them. This issue and subsequent mitigating actions have affected certain Ahold Delhaize USA brands and services, including a number of pharmacies and certain e-commerce operations.”

U.S. banners affected by the incident include Hannaford Supermarkets and Food Lion. 

[RELATED: How Kroger Defends Against Omni Threats]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"Each of Ahold Delhaize USA’s brands' stores are open and serving customers," according to company statement. "We will continue to take actions to further protect our systems. The security of our customers, associates and partners is a top priority.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused customers and partners."

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds