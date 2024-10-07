Weis Markets Finds Credit Card Skimmers in 3 Maryland Stores

The skimmers were capable of capturing track data from credit/debit cards, including PIN data. In light of that, out of an abundance of caution, Weis conducted a comprehensive review of the credit and debit card transactions during the relevant periods and determined that certain individuals’ credit/debit card numbers with and without PINs related to certain transactions from Feb 28 at store 229, April 4-15 at store 290 and April 9-15 at store 70 may have been accessed by an unknown third party.

As a precautionary measure, Weis is advising involved customers to remain vigilant to protect against potential fraud and/or identity theft by, among other things, reviewing their account statements, monitoring their credit reports closely, and notifying their financial institutions if unusual activity is detected. Weis also recommends that they should promptly report any fraudulent activity or suspected identity theft to proper law enforcement authorities, including the police and their state’s attorney general. Affected individuals may also want to review the tips provided by the Federal Trade Commission on fraud alerts, security/credit freezes and steps that they can take to avoid identity theft. For more information and to contact the FTC, individuals can visit www.ftc.gov/idtheft or call 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338).

In November 2023, Weis also experienced a security breach when it found skimmers at two other Maryland stores located in Dundalk and Baltimore.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.