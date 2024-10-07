 Skip to main content

Weis Markets Finds Credit Card Skimmers in 3 Maryland Stores

Grocer advises customers to stay vigilant regarding fraudulent activity
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Weis Markets is notifying customers of a recent data incident.

Following the discovery of several skimmers at its Maryland stores, Weis Markets is advising customers to stay vigilant and monitor their accounts against potential fraud and/or identity theft.

Weis discovered a skimmer on Feb. 28 at store 229, which is located at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. On April 13, a second skimmer was discovered at store 290, on 12100 Central Avenue in Mitchellville. On April 15, Weis discovered a third skimmer at Store 70, on 2294 Blue Water Boulevard in Odenton. Upon discovering the skimmers, the grocer promptly began an internal investigation and engaged a forensic security firm to conduct an investigation. Additionally, the company notified law enforcement and its payment processor.

The skimmers were capable of capturing track data from credit/debit cards, including PIN data. In light of that, out of an abundance of caution, Weis conducted a comprehensive review of the credit and debit card transactions during the relevant periods and determined that certain individuals’ credit/debit card numbers with and without PINs related to certain transactions from Feb 28 at store 229, April 4-15 at store 290 and April 9-15 at store 70 may have been accessed by an unknown third party.

As a precautionary measure, Weis is advising involved customers to remain vigilant to protect against potential fraud and/or identity theft by, among other things, reviewing their account statements, monitoring their credit reports closely, and notifying their financial institutions if unusual activity is detected. Weis also recommends that they should promptly report any fraudulent activity or suspected identity theft to proper law enforcement authorities, including the police and their state’s attorney general. Affected individuals may also want to review the tips provided by the Federal Trade Commission on fraud alerts, security/credit freezes and steps that they can take to avoid identity theft. For more information and to contact the FTC, individuals can visit www.ftc.gov/idtheft or call 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338). 

In November 2023, Weis also experienced a security breach when it found skimmers at two other Maryland stores located in Dundalk and Baltimore. 

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

