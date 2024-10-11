 Skip to main content

Card Skimmer ID’d at Heinen’s Store in Ohio

Device was in place from July 25-27 and impacted 41 shoppers
Lynn Petrak
Heinen's acted quickly when a credit/debit card skimmer was found on a single payment terminal at a location Shaker Heights, Ohio.

Heinen's, Inc. reported the discovery of a skimming device on a single payment stand at a Shaker Heights store. The Ohio-based retailer announced that news this week, noting that the skimmer was in place from July 25-27 and attempted to gather data from 41 customers. 

Shoppers who believe they were in that particular location on those days are encouraged to check their financial statements for any unauthorized payments. Consumers can also contact the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if they are concerned about their privacy and security and/or reach out to Heinen’s directly via a special assistance line at (216) 475-2300, ext. 2276.

Heinen's shared that the device was found during routine monitoring on July 27 and the grocer’s team started an investigation immediately afterwards. “Heinen’s is committed to the safety and security of its customers’ information and consistently implements security protocols to safeguard against fraudulent activity by using anti-tampering technology on all payment terminals, conducting frequent physical security audits to ensure systems remain secure and training Heinen’s associates to recognize and report signs of tampering or suspicious activity,” the company declared in a statement. 

Skimmers have posed periodic security issues to grocers. Earlier this month, Weis Markets reported that such devices had been identified at three of Maryland stores earlier this year. Similarly, Big Y disclosed that a skimmer was found at its outpost in Groton, Conn., on Sept. 17.

Heinen’s currently operates 23 stores in the Cleveland, Ohio and Chicago areas and is planning to build a new store in Naperville, Ill. The business is run by Joe Heinen’s twin grandsons, Jeff and Tom Heinen, along with their children Kim, Kelsey and Jake Heinen. 

