Card Skimmer ID’d at Heinen’s Store in Ohio

Heinen's shared that the device was found during routine monitoring on July 27 and the grocer’s team started an investigation immediately afterwards. “Heinen’s is committed to the safety and security of its customers’ information and consistently implements security protocols to safeguard against fraudulent activity by using anti-tampering technology on all payment terminals, conducting frequent physical security audits to ensure systems remain secure and training Heinen’s associates to recognize and report signs of tampering or suspicious activity,” the company declared in a statement.

Skimmers have posed periodic security issues to grocers. Earlier this month, Weis Markets reported that such devices had been identified at three of Maryland stores earlier this year. Similarly, Big Y disclosed that a skimmer was found at its outpost in Groton, Conn., on Sept. 17.

Heinen’s currently operates 23 stores in the Cleveland, Ohio and Chicago areas and is planning to build a new store in Naperville, Ill. The business is run by Joe Heinen’s twin grandsons, Jeff and Tom Heinen, along with their children Kim, Kelsey and Jake Heinen.