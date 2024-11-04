CUB Now Accepting SNAP Benefits Online at Cub.com

“CUB is among the growing number of retailers offering online SNAP purchasing, furthering FNS’ goal of making healthy food more accessible and helping participants better manage their grocery budget,” added USDA Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services Deputy Undersecretary Cindy Long.

The grocery retailer anticipates that its franchise-owned stores will also have this capability soon, and it will provide updates on availability online at SNAP EBT Benefits | Cub.

Stillwater, Minn.-based CUB, established in 1968 as one of the nation’s first discount grocery stores, operates 80 grocery stores and pharmacies in Minnesota and Illinois, as well as a selection of alcoholic beverages at its 31 CUB Wine & Spirits and Cub Liquor stores. Providence, R.I.-based UNFI, CUB’s parent company, delivers a wide variety of products to more than 30,000 customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.