 Skip to main content

CUB Now Accepting SNAP Benefits Online at Cub.com

Eligible shoppers can order groceries for pickup at corporate-owned stores
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
CUB St. Paul MN Main Image
SNAP customers are now able to order their groceries online easily and conveniently for pickup at one of 54 corporate-owned CUB stores.

Minnesota grocery store banner CUB has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to accept SNAP benefits online at Cub.com. This approval enables SNAP customers to order their groceries online easily and conveniently for pickup at one of 54 corporate-owned CUB stores.

“We are thrilled to share that CUB now offers all SNAP customers the added convenience of ordering their groceries online to streamline their shopping experience,” noted Andre Persaud, president of retail at CUB parent company UNFI. “We’re happy to make access to nutritious food even more accessible to more of our customers, and this is a big step as part of that offering.”

[RELATED: Ibotta Launches SNAP Rewards to Help 40M+ U.S. Residents]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“CUB is among the growing number of retailers offering online SNAP purchasing, furthering FNS’ goal of making healthy food more accessible and helping participants better manage their grocery budget,” added USDA Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services Deputy Undersecretary Cindy Long.

The grocery retailer anticipates that its franchise-owned stores will also have this capability soon, and it will provide updates on availability online at SNAP EBT Benefits | Cub.

Stillwater, Minn.-based CUB, established in 1968 as one of the nation’s first discount grocery stores, operates 80 grocery stores and pharmacies in Minnesota and Illinois, as well as a selection of alcoholic beverages at its 31 CUB Wine & Spirits and Cub Liquor stores. Providence, R.I.-based UNFI, CUB’s parent company, delivers a wide variety of products to more than 30,000 customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds