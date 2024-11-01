Gopuff 1st Instant-Commerce Platform to Accept SNAP EBT Nationwide
To enable SNAP payments on its platform, Gopuff engaged with San Francisco-based third-party payment processor Forage.
To use SNAP on Gopuff consumers:
Download the Gopuff app (iOS and Android).
Add an EBT card as a payment method.
Purchase eligible food items using SNAP benefits (shoppers can also check their EBT balance at checkout and use various payment methods for a single order to cover non-SNAP items).
Orders are prepped in Gopuff’s local micro-fulfillment centers and taken to customers’ doors by delivery partners in as fast as 15 minutes.
The launch of SNAP acceptance aligns with Gopuff’s long-established mission of fighting food insecurity. Since 2019, the company has worked with Chicago-based Feeding America to support local food banks across the country. Earlier this year, Gopuff joined the White House Challenge to End Hunger, committing to donate food and help direct resources to where they’re needed most, among other actions. Most recently, Gopuff delivered more than $260,000 worth of product, including water and nonperishable food, to those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in Florida.
Further, amid rising food prices, Gopuff has increased its efforts to provide greater value to customers by expanding its value-priced private label items, while its FAM membership program now offers lower-than-big-box-retailer prices on hundreds of top-selling staples, including $2 organic eggs. As a result, FAM members save an average of $25 per month, or $300 per year.
Founded in 2013, Gopuff leverages proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to offer speed, reliability and affordability to customers across the United States and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 96 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.