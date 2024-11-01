Gopuff 1st Instant-Commerce Platform to Accept SNAP EBT Nationwide

Instant-commerce platform Gopuff has become the first company of its kind to receive FDA approval to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payment for all eligible online purchases nationwide. In so doing, Gopuff aims to provide superior convenience, affordability and food access for millions of SNAP-eligible shoppers.

“For more than a decade, we have been bringing high-quality, affordable food and pantry staples to customers in minutes,” noted Yakir Gola, co-CEO and co-founder of Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “As we continue to advance our efforts to provide meaningful value to our customers, we are honored to now allow SNAP-eligible families access to the groceries they need in the fastest and most affordable way.”

Added Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.: “I’m proud and honored to support this effort by Gopuff to make its services eligible for SNAP. This change would significantly help people living in food deserts access healthy and nutritious food, and modernize the delivery of SNAP to the current day.”

Gopuff, which has the ability to deliver affordable groceries in as fast as 15 minutes, already brings millions of orders to customers in food deserts annually, and the company recently rolled out a Fresh Grocery initiative, adding hundreds of inexpensive fruits, vegetables, dairy, poultry and fresh bread to its platform. During pilot testing, popular products among SNAP-eligible Gopuff customers included baby formula, water, bananas, orange juice and milk.