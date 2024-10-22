Delivery Scores a Comeback in E-Grocery Channel

If grocery orders are on the move, so are methods of fulfillment. According to the latest e-grocery report from Brick Meets Click and Mercatus, there has been a shift in the way shoppers receive digital orders, with the delivery mode rebounding.

The new data shows that delivery sales rose 25% during the third quarter of 2024 on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. That is a reversal from the prior year, when delivery sales dropped 6%.

Meanwhile, pickup sales edged up 5% YoY during the quarter, a slower pace than the third quarter of 2023. In another signal that consumers appreciate the convenience of having groceries at their doorstep, ship-to-home orders climbed 15% in that time frame.

Total e-grocery sales reached $27.4 billion in the three-month period, up 13.8% versus the previous year. The share of total online grocery spending hit 14.6% during Q3, moving in a positive direction compared to dips in 2023. Brick Meets Click/Mercatus researchers attributed the lift to the strength in delivery, which came as delivery service providers have been heavily promoting their membership or subscription programs.