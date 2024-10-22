Delivery Scores a Comeback in E-Grocery Channel
Delivery and ship-to-home methods are proving to be especially popular options at mass retailers, the report noted. Those services helped drive e-grocery sales gains in the mass channel, while some traditional grocers continue to experience digital declines.
“The strong 3Q24 results for e-grocery underscore the importance of strengthening the customer value proposition to align better with the evolving expectations associated with shopping online for groceries,” remarked David Bishop, partner at Brick Meets Click. “Mass, and Walmart in particular, have demonstrated the value of better understanding online shoppers’ preferences while also leveraging its vast store network and digital reach to grow faster than the overall market.”
Mark Fairhurst, chief growth officer at Mercatus, also underscored the competitive climate in e-grocery. “To compete effectively against giants like Walmart, supermarkets must deepen their customer connections and enhance their service,” he said. “Leveraging customer insights is crucial for creating personalized experiences and offering targeted savings to customers – but that's only possible when retailers can effectively operationalize the data."