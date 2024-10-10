Instacart, Roku Grow Advertising Partnership

Grocery technology company Instacart and TV streaming platform Roku have expanded their partnership to provide the massive scale and valuable insights that consumer packaged goods (CPG) advertisers require to engage relevant audiences. Through interactive ad formats, improved targeting capabilities and closed-loop measurement, brands can now get more from their advertising efforts, and consumers can have easy, personalized shopping experiences while watching TV at home.

Instacart and Roku first teamed up in 2023 to provide advertisers with insights to gauge the effect of TV ads on e-commerce purchases. On average, across various advertisers, 52% of streamers who purchased a product they saw advertised on Roku via Instacart were new to the brand.

Among the new Instacart and Roku advertising capabilities now available to all advertisers are: