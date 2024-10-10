Instacart, Roku Grow Advertising Partnership
“We are proud to expand our partnership with Roku, creating an advertising experience that helps people see an ad and get that product from their TV screen to their doorstep in as fast as an hour,” said Tim Castelli, VP of global advertising sales at San Francisco-based Instacart. “With our combined scale and advanced data insights, we’re delivering precision targeting, highly relevant ads and measurable outcomes in a privacy-compliant way to drive performance at a new level. Together, we are transforming how CPGs connect with consumers, making every ad not just an impression, but a direct pathway to purchase.”
“In 2023, we partnered with Instacart to unlock TV measurement. Now, a year later, we’re turning our attention to what every modern CPG marketer needs: massive scale and full-funnel solutions,” noted Jay Askinasi, SVP, head of global media revenue and growth at San Jose, Calif.-based Roku. “Advertisers can utilize even more of the Roku experience, from Home Screen ad placements to interactive shoppable ads. With the click of the Roku remote, users can make a purchase directly from their TV screen.”
The Instacart platform partners with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 85,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.