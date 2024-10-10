 Skip to main content

Instacart, Roku Grow Advertising Partnership

Collab now features new shoppable formats and targeting
Instacart and Roku have expanded their partnership to include interactive ad formats, improved targeting capabilities and closed-loop measurement.

Grocery technology company Instacart and TV streaming platform Roku have expanded their partnership to provide the massive scale and valuable insights that consumer packaged goods (CPG) advertisers require to engage relevant audiences. Through interactive ad formats, improved targeting capabilities and closed-loop measurement, brands can now get more from their advertising efforts, and consumers can have easy, personalized shopping experiences while watching TV at home. 

Instacart and Roku first teamed up in 2023 to provide advertisers with insights to gauge the effect of TV ads on e-commerce purchases. On average, across various advertisers, 52% of streamers who purchased a product they saw advertised on Roku via Instacart were new to the brand.

Among the new Instacart and Roku advertising capabilities now available to all advertisers are: 

  • Shoppable ads: On Roku, CPG advertisers can create a direct path to purchase from their ad creative using text messaging or a QR code, with Instacart as the landing destination. People watching Roku can go from seeing an ad to getting the advertised products in their hands in as fast as an hour with Instacart, shopping from their preferred retailers.
  • Home Screen ad formats: Advertisers can make targeted, high-impact shoppable placements on the Roku Home Screen that encourage users to buy those products on Instacart. This enables brands to grab the attention of viewers as they decide which shows to watch on Roku.
  • Targeting: Brands can better reach consumers on Roku by delivering more relevant ads based on consumers’ Instacart purchase behavior. Advertisers can layer their Roku campaigns with Instacart first-party data to build category-based audience segments, both granularly (consumers who have bought their category and brand, lapsed users, or consumers new to their category or brand) in addition to more broadly (consumers who have bought kids products or zero-sugar products), depending on the aim of their campaign. 
“We are proud to expand our partnership with Roku, creating an advertising experience that helps people see an ad and get that product from their TV screen to their doorstep in as fast as an hour,” said Tim Castelli, VP of global advertising sales at San Francisco-based Instacart. “With our combined scale and advanced data insights, we’re delivering precision targeting, highly relevant ads and measurable outcomes in a privacy-compliant way to drive performance at a new level. Together, we are transforming how CPGs connect with consumers, making every ad not just an impression, but a direct pathway to purchase.”

“In 2023, we partnered with Instacart to unlock TV measurement. Now, a year later, we’re turning our attention to what every modern CPG marketer needs: massive scale and full-funnel solutions,” noted Jay Askinasi, SVP, head of global media revenue and growth at San Jose, Calif.-based Roku. “Advertisers can utilize even more of the Roku experience, from Home Screen ad placements to interactive shoppable ads. With the click of the Roku remote, users can make a purchase directly from their TV screen.” 

The Instacart platform partners with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 85,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. 

