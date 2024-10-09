 Skip to main content

Just Eat Takeaway.com, Rokt Team to Expand Retail Media Program

AI tech will enable the food delivery platform to offer relevant post-purchase messages
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Just Eat Takeaway.com Rokt Main Image
A new partnership will enable Just Eat Takeaway.com to launch a post-purchase retail media offering on each of its brands’ sites for the first time.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V., one of the world’s biggest online food delivery marketplaces, has formed a global partnership with Rokt, an e-commerce company using machine learning and AI to create a more relevant shopping experience for each customer. The partnership will enable Just Eat Takeaway.com to launch a post-purchase retail media offering on each of its brands’ sites for the first time, leveraging Rokt’s AI-powered e-commerce technology and worldwide advertising network to improve the customer experience and unlock new revenues. 

Just Eat Takeaway.com operates Grubhub in the United States, Just Eat in the United Kingdom and Lieferando in Germany, as well as restaurant and grocery delivery brands in 16 other countries, among them the Netherlands, Spain, Canada and Australia, reaching an international audience of 82 million-plus active customers. As the company’s first global retail media partner, Rokt will allow endemic and non-endemic advertisers to deliver relevant messages to customers on all of Just Eat Takeaway.com’s brand apps and websites. Advertisers in the Rokt Ads network will be able to offer tailored messages on the order confirmation and order-tracking pages of Just Eat Takeaway.com apps and sites, at a time when customers are highly engaged and most likely to convert.

[RELATED: Albertsons Media Collective Becomes Fetch’s 1st Retail Media Network Extension Partner]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“Rokt is a respected global leader with well over a decade of experience helping brands and marketplaces like ours unlock new revenues and drive customer satisfaction and loyalty,” said Rachel Gómez, director of retail media at Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com. “We’re excited to leverage Rokt’s technology as we expand our retail media program to the checkout page and enable endemic and non-endemic advertising partners to share compelling messages that contribute to our mission to empower everyday convenience for our customers.”

According to Rokt, its scaled e-commerce network has powered more than 6 billion transactions across hundreds of e-commerce businesses, enabling merchants to leverage their first-party data to create a more relevant customer experience while also maintaining full control of the types of offers shown to their customers.

“We’re delighted to partner with Just Eat Takeaway.com and provide our growing global network of advertisers with access to the company’s portfolio of brands that reaches a massive consumer audience across 19 countries,” said Marc Allsop, head of EMEA at Rokt. “Over the past three years, Rokt has experienced exponential growth in the U.K. and Europe, with the number of transactions we power more than tripling year over year. Thanks to major partnerships with industry leaders like ASOS, Vinted, About You and, now, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Rokt will power 1 billion annual transactions in these markets.”

Just Eat Takeaway.com is the latest among a growing list of major brands that are collaborating with Rokt to launch and scale their retail media programs, including Albertsons, HelloFresh and Macy’s. Rokt operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds