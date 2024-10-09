Just Eat Takeaway.com, Rokt Team to Expand Retail Media Program

“Rokt is a respected global leader with well over a decade of experience helping brands and marketplaces like ours unlock new revenues and drive customer satisfaction and loyalty,” said Rachel Gómez, director of retail media at Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com. “We’re excited to leverage Rokt’s technology as we expand our retail media program to the checkout page and enable endemic and non-endemic advertising partners to share compelling messages that contribute to our mission to empower everyday convenience for our customers.”

According to Rokt, its scaled e-commerce network has powered more than 6 billion transactions across hundreds of e-commerce businesses, enabling merchants to leverage their first-party data to create a more relevant customer experience while also maintaining full control of the types of offers shown to their customers.

“We’re delighted to partner with Just Eat Takeaway.com and provide our growing global network of advertisers with access to the company’s portfolio of brands that reaches a massive consumer audience across 19 countries,” said Marc Allsop, head of EMEA at Rokt. “Over the past three years, Rokt has experienced exponential growth in the U.K. and Europe, with the number of transactions we power more than tripling year over year. Thanks to major partnerships with industry leaders like ASOS, Vinted, About You and, now, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Rokt will power 1 billion annual transactions in these markets.”

Just Eat Takeaway.com is the latest among a growing list of major brands that are collaborating with Rokt to launch and scale their retail media programs, including Albertsons, HelloFresh and Macy’s. Rokt operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.