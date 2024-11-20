Tough 3rd Quarter for Target Ahead of Crucial Holiday Period
Elsewhere, Target reported that its Circle Week in October was the largest to date, driving sales, traffic and membership growth. The retailer also touted ways that it is helping inflation-wary shoppers save money, through reductions on more than 2,000 food and beverage, essentials and giftable items.
From a category perspective, food and beverage and essentials sales rose in the low-single digits during Q3, while beauty sales increased more than 6%. On the quarterly earnings call, Target’s leaders reported a slowdown in more discretionary categories like home décor, higher-ticket electronics and apparel.
"I'm proud of our team's efforts to navigate through a volatile operating environment during the third quarter. We saw several strengths across the business, including a 2.4% increase in traffic, nearly 11% growth in the digital channel, and continued growth in beauty and frequency categories. At the same time, we encountered some unique challenges and cost pressures that impacted our bottom-line performance," Cornell remarked.
