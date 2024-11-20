Tough 3rd Quarter for Target Ahead of Crucial Holiday Period

Target Corp.’s earnings missed the mark in the recently concluded third quarter. The retailer released its latest financial report revealing a total quarterly revenue of $25.7 billion, up 1.1% over last year, and an operating income of $1.2 billion, down 11.2% from the third quarter of 2023.

Wall Street analysts had projected a Q3 revenue of $25.9 billion and also expected earnings per share to come in at $2.30, compared to the actual $1.85. In this still-challenging environment for the retailer, Target adjusted its outlook, pivoting from raising its full-year guidance after the second quarter to cutting it after this period. Now, the company expects flat sales comps for the fourth quarter and an adjusted EPS between $1.85 and $2.45.

“Consumers tell us their budgets remain stretched and they’re shopping carefully as they work to overcome the cumulative impact of multiple years of price inflation,” reported Brian Cornell, chair and CEO during an earnings call.

Despite the miss in earnings that was linked to general consumer wariness and higher inventories, there were some lifts for the retailer during the three-month period ending Nov. 2. Third quarter overall sales comps went up, albeit a slight 0.3%, attributed to a 2.4% year-over-year (YoY) bump in traffic and a respectable digital performance, as online sales comps spiked 10.8%. In-store sales, however, slid 1.9% during the quarter leading up to the pivotal holiday selling period.