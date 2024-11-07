Lower Volumes, Cautious Consumers Affected SpartanNash in Q3

SpartanNash continues to invest in store refreshes, new technologies and acquisitions to propel growth in a still-challenging macro environment.

As SpartanNash continues its transformation, through businesses processes, acquisitions and other initiatives, the organization continues to steer its business through choppy waters. The food solutions company reported third-quarter earnings that came in slightly below analysts’ expectations.

For the three-month period ending Oct. 5, net sales dipped 0.6% to $2.25 billion, a decline attributed to lower volume in the company’s wholesale business. Net sales in that segment decreased 1.6% during Q3.

At the same time, higher volume in the retail segment offset potentially greater sales declines; retail sales were likewise in positive territory, with a 1.9% lift during Q3. Comps were down a bit, sliding 0.7%.