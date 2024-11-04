SpartanNash Hires Executive From Kroger’s Retail Ops Team

“The way Djouma has advanced from the store floor to the executive table makes him a highly inspirational leader for our 12,000-plus retail associates,” said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. “Djouma will play a critical role in advancing our People First culture and enhancing the store guest experience across our growing retail footprint.”

Barry has been a member of the Executive Leadership Council, an organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives, for nearly seven years. He graduated from Texas State University. Barry will relocate with his family from Atlanta to Grand Rapids, Mich.

With 17,000 associates, SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.