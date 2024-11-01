Chobani Appoints CMO
For his part, the new CMO said he is eager to get to work on his first day, Nov. 4. “As a brand that combines purpose with innovation, Chobani has consistently set the standard for great taste, consumer health and wellness while driving positive social impact. I look forward to working with this incredibly talented team to continue shaping the future of the food and beverage industry, while staying true to Chobani's mission of making good food available to more people while positively impacting our communities and planet,” he remarked.
In other news, Chobani unveiled its seasonal lineup this week, with a holiday assortment that includes a new Chobani Apple Pie Dairy Coffee Creamer and returning items like Chobani Greek Yogurt Spiced Holiday Nog and La Colombe Peppermint Mocha Draft Latte, among other limited-time offerings.