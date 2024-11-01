 Skip to main content

Chobani Appoints CMO

Marketing exec Jai Kibe will leverage CPG background in new role at food company
Lynn Petrak
Jai Kibe
Chobani, LLC has named Jai Kibe as its chief marketing officer, heading up the marketing and creative teams for the Chobani and La Colombe brands. As a member of the c-suite, he will focus on driving growth and innovations, developing next-generation insights and creating dynamic partnerships, among other responsibilities.

In this position, Kibe will leverage more than two decades of experience. He joins Chobani from Gartner, where he was an executive partner in CMO advisory, and his background also includes executive marketing roles at SC Johnson and The Coca-Cola Co. He earned an MBA in marketing from Pepperdine University and is currently taking coursework at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Kibe reports to President and COO Kevin Burns, who welcomed him to the organization’s leadership team. “Jai is known for inspiring creativity, energizing brands, and bringing a disciplined, metrics-based approach to strategy,” said Burns. “His leadership will be instrumental in driving the next phase of our growth as we work to expand awareness beyond today’s core consumer segments. I’m excited to partner with Jai to create deeper and more meaningful consumer connections to unleash the potential of the Chobani and La Colombe brands.”

For his part, the new CMO said he is eager to get to work on his first day, Nov. 4. “As a brand that combines purpose with innovation, Chobani has consistently set the standard for great taste, consumer health and wellness while driving positive social impact. I look forward to working with this incredibly talented team to continue shaping the future of the food and beverage industry, while staying true to Chobani's mission of making good food available to more people while positively impacting our communities and planet,” he remarked.

In other news, Chobani unveiled its seasonal lineup this week, with a holiday assortment that includes a new Chobani Apple Pie Dairy Coffee Creamer and returning items like Chobani Greek Yogurt Spiced Holiday Nog and La Colombe Peppermint Mocha Draft Latte, among other limited-time offerings. 

