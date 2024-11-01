Chobani Appoints CMO

Chobani, LLC has named Jai Kibe as its chief marketing officer, heading up the marketing and creative teams for the Chobani and La Colombe brands. As a member of the c-suite, he will focus on driving growth and innovations, developing next-generation insights and creating dynamic partnerships, among other responsibilities.

In this position, Kibe will leverage more than two decades of experience. He joins Chobani from Gartner, where he was an executive partner in CMO advisory, and his background also includes executive marketing roles at SC Johnson and The Coca-Cola Co. He earned an MBA in marketing from Pepperdine University and is currently taking coursework at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

[RELATED: Mama’s Creations Hires Grocery Vet]

Kibe reports to President and COO Kevin Burns, who welcomed him to the organization’s leadership team. “Jai is known for inspiring creativity, energizing brands, and bringing a disciplined, metrics-based approach to strategy,” said Burns. “His leadership will be instrumental in driving the next phase of our growth as we work to expand awareness beyond today’s core consumer segments. I’m excited to partner with Jai to create deeper and more meaningful consumer connections to unleash the potential of the Chobani and La Colombe brands.”