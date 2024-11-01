Natural Grocers Appoints New CFO

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has revealed the appointment of Richard Hallé as CFO of the company, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Hallé, who has been a member of Natural Grocers’ board of directors and audit committee since 2012, will succeed Todd Dissinger, who will retire on Dec. 31, as previously reported.

“I am thrilled to welcome Rich to the Natural Grocers executive team as chief financial officer,” said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers’ chairman and co-president. “Rich’s deep, strategic knowledge of our company from his many years of service on the board and strong background as a seasoned finance executive make him the ideal fit as we continue to execute to our founding principles. He has a strong track record of value creation and brings significant experience in corporate finance, accounting, business operations and financial reporting to our company. We are grateful for Todd’s significant contributions to Natural Grocers during his tenure and appreciate his continued service through the end of 2024 to ensure a successful transition. We wish him the best in retirement.”

“I am grateful to Kemper and our board for this opportunity," noted Hallé. “It has been a privilege to serve on Natural Grocers’ board, and I am excited to contribute in this new role as we work together to provide the communities we serve access to affordable, high-quality natural and organic products while creating value for our stockholders.”