Natural Grocers Appoints New CFO
Hallé was previously a managing director of Alvarez and Marsal Private Equity Performance Improvement Group from March 2023 to October 2024. From 2011 until 2021, he was CFO of Vivial Inc., overseeing finance, including accounting, treasury, tax, planning, forecasting, budgeting and financial reporting. Before that, Hallé was CFO and secretary of DTN Holding Co. Inc. from 2003 to 2008 and a managing director of FTI Consulting Inc. from 2002 to 2003, where he developed business and finance strategies.
In his latest role Hallé will oversee Natural Grocers’ finance, accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, project management office, internal audit, accounts payable, tax, and payroll and benefits. He will start at the company on an interim basis on Nov. 4, in advance of his appointment, to facilitate an orderly transition of the CFO role. Additionally, Hallé has resigned from Natural Grocers’ board of directors and its audit and compensation committees.
Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates more than 160 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.