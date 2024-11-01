 Skip to main content

Natural Grocers Appoints New CFO

Richard Hallé will succeed Todd Dissinger
Richard Hallé (Photo: LinkedIn)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has revealed the appointment of Richard Hallé as CFO of the company, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Hallé, who has been a member of Natural Grocers’ board of directors and audit committee since 2012, will succeed Todd Dissinger, who will retire on Dec. 31, as previously reported

“I am thrilled to welcome Rich to the Natural Grocers executive team as chief financial officer,” said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers’ chairman and co-president. “Rich’s deep, strategic knowledge of our company from his many years of service on the board and strong background as a seasoned finance executive make him the ideal fit as we continue to execute to our founding principles. He has a strong track record of value creation and brings significant experience in corporate finance, accounting, business operations and financial reporting to our company. We are grateful for Todd’s significant contributions to Natural Grocers during his tenure and appreciate his continued service through the end of 2024 to ensure a successful transition. We wish him the best in retirement.”

“I am grateful to Kemper and our board for this opportunity," noted Hallé. “It has been a privilege to serve on Natural Grocers’ board, and I am excited to contribute in this new role as we work together to provide the communities we serve access to affordable, high-quality natural and organic products while creating value for our stockholders.”

Hallé was previously a managing director of Alvarez and Marsal Private Equity Performance Improvement Group from March 2023 to October 2024. From 2011 until 2021, he was CFO of Vivial Inc., overseeing finance, including accounting, treasury, tax, planning, forecasting, budgeting and financial reporting. Before that, Hallé was CFO and secretary of DTN Holding Co. Inc. from 2003 to 2008 and a managing director of FTI Consulting Inc. from 2002 to 2003, where he developed business and finance strategies.

In his latest role Hallé will oversee Natural Grocers’ finance, accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, project management office, internal audit, accounts payable, tax, and payroll and benefits. He will start at the company on an interim basis on Nov. 4, in advance of his appointment, to facilitate an orderly transition of the CFO role. Additionally, Hallé has resigned from Natural Grocers’ board of directors and its audit and compensation committees.

Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates more than 160 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

