Wakefern Hires Rick Brindle to Advise on Di Bruno Bros. Portfolio
Brindle brings to his new position many years of leadership experience from his positions at Mondelēz International, Kraft Foods, Nabisco, Procter & Gamble, and Safeway Food Stores, with extensive experience advising retailers and wholesalers in the grocery, club, mass merchandising, and e-commerce retail channels. He was VP of Mondelez’s industry development practice, in which role he collaborated with industry influencers representing major retailing segments. A pioneer of e-grocery, Brindle developed and led Nabisco’s global e-sales efforts from 1997 to 2001 and oversaw Kraft Foods’ North American e-sales until 2010.
He has served on various industry boards, as co-chair of the FMI Industry Collaboration Council and as a member of the NACS Board of Directors, the NACS International Board, the NACDS Supplier Advisory Board (Chair), and the GMA Industry Development Advisory Board (Chair).
In 2023, Brindle received FMI’s William H. Albers Industry Relations Award and the National Grocers Association’s Industry Service Leadership Award. He has also been inducted into the Candy and Convenience Halls of Fame.
In his latest role, Brindle will work closely with Michael Day, SVP, business development, wholesale and member services; Emilio Mignucci, VP, Di Bruno Bros. Brand; and Wakefern’s wholesale division, to expand the distribution of the Di Bruno Bros. product portfolio and create a consumer products sales and marketing organization poised for growth and success.
Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises 45 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros.banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.