Wakefern Hires Rick Brindle to Advise on Di Bruno Bros. Portfolio

Retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. has appointed consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry veteran Rick Brindle to an advisory role supporting the expansion and distribution of its newly acquired Di Bruno Bros. portfolio of products.

“We are thrilled to have Rick support the Wakefern team,” noted Wakefern President Mike Stigers. “His extensive background in CPG and online grocery retailing will be invaluable as we expand the Di Bruno Bros. brand and enhance product offerings for customers and wholesalers nationwide.”

A specialty food retailer and purveyor of gourmet cheeses and cured meats in the Philadelphia area since 1939, Di Bruno Bros. was also one of the first specialty grocers to sell its products online nationwide, back in 1998.

“I am excited to work with this outstanding team and contribute to the growth of this one-of-a-kind brand,” said Brindle. “Di Bruno Bros. has a tradition of providing great food and specialty groceries that people love, and I’d encourage anyone who hasn’t tried the products to do so. When it comes to their charcuterie, nothing beats the flavors from the old country!”