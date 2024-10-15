 Skip to main content

Wakefern Acquires Di Bruno Bros. Portfolio of Products

Retailer cooperative aims to grow iconic specialty brand
Wakefern has acquired the Di Bruno Bros. trademark and portfolio of branded European specialty products, including dips and crostini.

Wakefern Food Corp. has acquired the Di Bruno Bros. portfolio of specialty products, which are currently distributed nationally to wholesale and retail customers. A specialty food retailer and purveyor of gourmet cheeses and cured meats in the Philadelphia area since 1939, Di Bruno Bros. was also one of the first specialty grocers to go online, when it began selling its products nationally in 1998. 

Di Bruno Bros.’ five retail locations, along with a bottle shop, were acquired this past April by DB Gourmet Markets LLC and are now being operated by Philadelphia-area Wakefern member Brown’s Super Stores. Before that, the Di Bruno family had operated the business for more than 80 years. Wakefern’s acquisition of the Di Bruno Bros. trademark and portfolio of branded European specialty products, including dips and crostini, was a separate transaction.  

“We are proud to welcome this incredible line of products into our Wakefern family of brands,” said Wakefern President Mike Stigers. “This new venture represents a tremendous opportunity for Wakefern as we look to expand the distribution of these delicious and distinct groceries nationally through a dedicated sales team.”

Wakefern will continue to offer the brand to its existing customers as well as the co-op’s members and wholesale customers. “We are committed to growing the Di Bruno Bros. brand while remaining true to the Di Bruno family’s tradition of great food and outstanding quality,” added Stigers.

Additionally, third-generation grocer and Di Bruno family member Emilio Mignucci, an expert cheesemonger who grew up in his family’s business in Philadelphia, has joined Wakefern as VP of the Di Bruno Bros. Brand, in which role he will employ his knowledge and culinary expertise to help position the brand for future growth.

“I’m thrilled to join the Wakefern team and help carry on the Di Bruno tradition of sharing our treasured family recipes and celebrating great food and great people,” said Mignucci. “The Wakefern cooperative, which is made up of family-owned businesses, understands our history and the importance of preserving that legacy.”

“The Di Bruno Bros. brand has a strong presence in the Philadelphia region,” observed Stigers. “We look forward to taking this unique brand and experience to the next level.”

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises 45 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

