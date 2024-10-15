Wakefern Acquires Di Bruno Bros. Portfolio of Products

Wakefern will continue to offer the brand to its existing customers as well as the co-op’s members and wholesale customers. “We are committed to growing the Di Bruno Bros. brand while remaining true to the Di Bruno family’s tradition of great food and outstanding quality,” added Stigers.

Additionally, third-generation grocer and Di Bruno family member Emilio Mignucci, an expert cheesemonger who grew up in his family’s business in Philadelphia, has joined Wakefern as VP of the Di Bruno Bros. Brand, in which role he will employ his knowledge and culinary expertise to help position the brand for future growth.

“I’m thrilled to join the Wakefern team and help carry on the Di Bruno tradition of sharing our treasured family recipes and celebrating great food and great people,” said Mignucci. “The Wakefern cooperative, which is made up of family-owned businesses, understands our history and the importance of preserving that legacy.”

“The Di Bruno Bros. brand has a strong presence in the Philadelphia region,” observed Stigers. “We look forward to taking this unique brand and experience to the next level.”

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises 45 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.