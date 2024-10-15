DeCicco & Sons Adding Upscale Floral Stations to Stores

“Partnering with DeCicco & Sons is such a natural fit for us,” added Damselfly Flowers Founder and Managing Partner Brenda LaManna. “They have built their reputation on the same core values that we live by — putting quality first, engaging with the community and caring about every detail of the customer experience. We’re excited to launch this partnership and offer something truly special to DeCicco’s customers.”

Damselfly Flowers started in Wilton, Conn., before expanding into New York City. The company now operates locations in some of New York City’s most iconic venues, among them Chelsea Market, Grand Central Terminal, Moynihan Train Hall, The Oculus and soon Penn Station.

Pelham, N.Y.-based DeCicco & Sons currently operates markets in Ardsley, Armonk, Bedford, Brewster, Eastchester, Harrison, Larchmont, Millwood, Pelham, and Somers, N.Y. with Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., and Greenwich, Conn., set to open soon. As well as offering an extensive beer selection, prepared gourmet foods and specialty items, the grocer’s DeCicco & Sons Events and Catering division provides event planning, custom cakes and gourmet fare for events of all sizes, and DeCicco & Sons Naturally is the company’s private line of antibiotic- and hormone-free meat that’s humanely raised on family farms.