Hy-Vee Acquires Webster’s Marketplace in Wisconsin

Independent grocer will remain open under original banner until Nov. 2
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Hy-Vee will grow in Wisconsin following its acquisition of Webster's Marketplace.

Effective Nov. 2, Midwest retailer Hy-Vee will be the new owner of Webster’s Marketplace in Ripon, Wis. While not initially for sale, Webster’s received "a very nice, unsolicited offer from Hy-Vee" that it chose to accept, according to second-generation owner Candie Webster. 

Webster’s Marketplace had been a community mainstay in Ripon, which is located southwest of Oshkosh, since 1987.

“My parents, Rob and Kathy, and I are excited to announce that we have accepted an offer to purchase our family’s grocery store, Webster’s Marketplace,” Webster said in a press release provided to the Commonwealth Ripon Press. “We are thrilled this offer came from Hy-Vee, an employee-owned company founded in Iowa with more than 300 grocery stores of its own.”

Continued Webster: “This transition will allow new opportunities for our team including more employee benefits and more opportunities for career path growth under Hy-Vee’s structure. We also look forward to the benefits Hy-Vee will bring to our community with their similar business philosophies when it comes to giving back to our local area and dedication to providing amazing customer service."

"We are very excited to have the Webster's Marketplace team join the Hy-Vee family," shared a spokesperson for Hy-Vee. "We know that their shared commitment to both customer and community service makes them a strong addition to our company, and we're proud to welcome each Webster's Marketplace team member to Hy-Vee."

According to the press release, Webster’s Marketplace will sell down its inventory during the final days of October before closing on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. “The store will remain closed for just a short time while the new owners prepare for its reopening,” Webster said.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

