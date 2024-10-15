Hy-Vee Acquires Webster’s Marketplace in Wisconsin

Continued Webster: “This transition will allow new opportunities for our team including more employee benefits and more opportunities for career path growth under Hy-Vee’s structure. We also look forward to the benefits Hy-Vee will bring to our community with their similar business philosophies when it comes to giving back to our local area and dedication to providing amazing customer service."

"We are very excited to have the Webster's Marketplace team join the Hy-Vee family," shared a spokesperson for Hy-Vee. "We know that their shared commitment to both customer and community service makes them a strong addition to our company, and we're proud to welcome each Webster's Marketplace team member to Hy-Vee."

According to the press release, Webster’s Marketplace will sell down its inventory during the final days of October before closing on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. “The store will remain closed for just a short time while the new owners prepare for its reopening,” Webster said.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.