PepsiCo Makes $1.2B Deal to Buy Better-for-You Food Brand

PepsiCo, Inc. plans to expand its better-for-you food portfolio as it enters into a definitive agreement to buy Garza Food Ventures LLC, also known as Siete Foods. Founded in 2014, Siete makes heritage-inspired tortillas, salsas, seasonings, sauces, cookies, snacks and more.

According to PepsiCo, the acquisition will complement its existing portfolio with the addition of an authentic, Mexican-American brand, while also growing its better-for-you food offerings. The deal, worth $1.2 billion, is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

[RELATED: Campbell’s Sells Pop Secret]

"The Garza family has built a very special brand. Their passion for making and sharing food shines through in every Siete product, and that's a passion we share at PepsiCo," said Ramon Laguarta, chairman and CEO of PepsiCo. "PepsiCo believes in the spirit and authenticity of the Siete brand, and we're excited to carry on the legacy created by the Garza family. We look forward to expanding our multicultural portfolio with these incredible products and even more consumers discovering and enjoying Siete."

"Siete was created 10 years ago to make heritage-inspired, Mexican-American food more widely available. Now we're excited to embrace a new era with PepsiCo and bring our inclusive, better-for-you products to more people," said Miguel Garza, CEO and co-founder of Siete Foods. "We hope this next chapter for Siete serves as inspiration for other Latino businesses, showing that it's possible to build a thriving brand that honors our heritage and celebrates our culture."