Ollie’s Acquires Former Big Lots Stores
“Similar to the 99 Cents Only Stores that we acquired recently through a separate bankruptcy process earlier this year, we will prioritize the opening of the acquired Big Lots stores and reshuffle other planned new store openings in our existing pipeline to maximize new store productivity and minimize pre-opening expenses," continued Swygert. "We continue to plan to open 50 new stores, less two planned closures, in fiscal 2024 and are evaluating the impact of these stores on our future store openings and cadence.”
Ollie’s recently celebrated 10 grand openings for new stores in Texas, of which all were former 99 Cents Only Stores. The new Ollie’s locations bring more brand-name bargains to the Dallas, Houston, McAllen and San Antonio markets.
The Harrisburg, Pa.-based extreme discounter is America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. Ollie's offers brand-name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, stationery, and health and beauty aids. It currently operates more than 500 stores in 31 states, with 10,000-plus employees.