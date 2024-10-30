FMI Adds to State Government Relations Team
“Erin’s previous experience leading the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association demonstrates her passion for state and local policy issues,” noted Elizabeth Tansing, VP, state government relations at Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “Whether it’s lobbying on industry priorities, leading grass-roots activities to engage food retailers in the policymaking process, or building and directing diverse coalitions, Erin has displayed a keen sense of what it takes to shape legislative and regulatory policy at the state level. We’re thrilled to have Erin join the state government relations team, and we look forward to the contributions she will bring to our state advocacy efforts in support of the food industry.”
Sigrist spent the past nine years at the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association, seven of them as president. At the same time, she led the Vermont Specialty Food Association as executive director. Earlier in her career, she worked at Downs Rachlin Martin, a Vermont-based law firm, as a government relations specialist. Sigrist graduated from Elmira College with a bachelor of arts degree in business.