FMI Adds to State Government Relations Team

FMI – The Food Industry Association has revealed that Erin Sigrist is now part of the trade organization’s state government relations team as its new director, state government affairs. In this role, Sigrist will provide expertise on state legislation, laws and regulatory actions for FMI members; engage with state and local industry partners; and represent FMI and its members with external stakeholders.

Specifically, she will provide research on state legislative activities to FMI members, state associations and FMI staff on industry policy priorities; monitor and report on such legislative issues as pending and enacted state legislation and regulatory activities; oversee FMI member state legislative working groups and coalitions on key issues; and draft policy papers, background documents, testimony and other deliverables.

