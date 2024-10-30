 Skip to main content

FMI Adds to State Government Relations Team

Erin Sigrist previously led Vermont Retail & Grocers Association
Erin Sigrist

FMI – The Food Industry Association has revealed that Erin Sigrist is now part of the trade organization’s state government relations team as its new director, state government affairs. In this role, Sigrist will provide expertise on state legislation, laws and regulatory actions for FMI members; engage with state and local industry partners; and represent FMI and its members with external stakeholders. 

Specifically, she will provide research on state legislative activities to FMI members, state associations and FMI staff on industry policy priorities; monitor and report on such legislative issues as pending and enacted state legislation and regulatory activities; oversee FMI member state legislative working groups and coalitions on key issues; and draft policy papers, background documents, testimony and other deliverables.

“Erin’s previous experience leading the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association demonstrates her passion for state and local policy issues,” noted Elizabeth Tansing, VP, state government relations at Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “Whether it’s lobbying on industry priorities, leading grass-roots activities to engage food retailers in the policymaking process, or building and directing diverse coalitions, Erin has displayed a keen sense of what it takes to shape legislative and regulatory policy at the state level. We’re thrilled to have Erin join the state government relations team, and we look forward to the contributions she will bring to our state advocacy efforts in support of the food industry.”

Sigrist spent the past nine years at the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association, seven of them as president. At the same time, she led the Vermont Specialty Food Association as executive director. Earlier in her career, she worked at Downs Rachlin Martin, a Vermont-based law firm, as a government relations specialist. Sigrist graduated from Elmira College with a bachelor of arts degree in business.

