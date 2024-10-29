SpartanNash Honors Outstanding Team Members at Summit

With its 147 corporate-owned grocery stores – a network that keeps growing, thanks to recent purchases of Markham Enterprises, Fresh Encounter Inc. and Metcalfe’s Market banners – SpartanNash has a lot of inspiring stories that stem from its locations and team members. The food solutions company shared some of those stories and honored many of its people during its annual leadership summit and Circle of Excellence celebration in Orlando, Fla.

The three-day event was started by CEO Tony Sarsam, not long after he came onboard at SpartanNash and focused heavily on a People First culture. Sarsam has previously noted that "People First" is a reference point for setting priorities and making decisions across the business.

He reiterated that commitment at the recent event. In a LinkedIn post recapping the summit, its theme of alignment and the Circle of Excellence awards, he wrote, “My favorite day of the year is watching our front-line Associates walk the green carpet to be recognized for their outstanding work that earned them a spot in our Circle of Excellence! Hearing from these heroes, the people who are truly delivering the ingredients for a better life through their hands and hearts, always leaves me feeling grateful and inspired.”