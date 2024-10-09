 Skip to main content

SpartanNash Continues Reimagined Family Fare Pilot in Michigan

Updated grocery store in Sparta reflects company’s focus on shopper experience, pricing
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Sparta Store
The revamped Family Fare store in Sparta, Mich., is the second pilot location of SpartanNash's enhanced neighborhood grocery concept.

Putting the “Sparta” in SpartanNash, the Michigan-based food solutions company unveiled a newly remodeled Family Fare in Sparta, Mich., north of its Byron Center headquarters.

The Sparta location exemplifies the new Family Fare concept that combines innovation with the banner’s familiar neighborhood vibe. Over the summer, SpartanNash welcomed shoppers to a similarly revamped Family Fare in the West Michigan town of Holland.

This second pilot store carries an expanded assortment of fresh offerings, chef-driven prepared meals and $20 ready-to-prepare meal kits. An open bakery features live baking for a “food theater” kind of experience, and customers can browse a curated specialty cheese area and a jerky bar.

As shoppers check out an array of new products and services, they can also enjoy lower prices. SpartanNash’s new customer value proposition, based on shopper insights and data, informed product pricing across the store.

“We gained valuable insights from the success of our Holland store concept and have incorporated those into our Sparta location,” said Bennett Morgan, EVP and chief merchandising officer. “Our goal with this project long-term is to continue listening closely to both our shoppers and associates, evolving and shaping the future of grocery shopping with solutions that truly meet the needs of the communities we serve.”

In addition to the Oct. 8 ribbon-cutting ceremony with CEO Tony Sarsam and Morgan, SpartanNash celebrated the enhanced store with in-store activities timed around Sparta’s Homecoming festivities in the afternoon and early evening on Oct. 11. The company also presented a $10,000 donation to Sparta Public Schools.

The Family Fare in Sparta at 656 S. State Street is open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily. It serves consumers in the greater Grand Rapids community. 

With 17,500 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich. based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers

