Macey’s Holds Grand Reopening for Remodeled Location in Utah
“We’re thrilled with our newly remodeled Macey’s Pleasant Grove,” said Greg Welling, VP of retail operations at Sandy, Utah-based Macey’s. “Our goal with this remodel was to create a community gathering place, including an even better shopping experience for our guests. Whether it’s grabbing a fresh loaf of bread from our BreadBot, enjoying a drink at Starbucks or finding the best local produce, we’re excited for the community to come in and experience the changes we have made. We’re proud to continue being a part of Pleasant Grove and look forward to serving our guests for many more years.”
The location also carries a comprehensive range of grocery items, among them pantry staples, in addition to an extended collection of local and specialty products, including gluten-free, vegan and other options. Additionally, a drive-thru pharmacy was added to the front of the store for customers’ convenience.
Founded in 1947 and purchased by Salt Lake City-based Associated Food Stores in 1999, Macey’s has grown from a small store into a multi-store chain by providing personalized, old-fashioned service. Small-format companion brand Macey’s Market is known for its community-centered stores and local products.