Macey’s Holds Grand Reopening for Remodeled Location in Utah

Macey’s recently held a grand-reopening event for its store on 931 West State Street in Pleasant Grove, Utah, following a major remodel. The reopening and ribbon-cutting celebration took place on Sept. 25.The grocer has operated in Pleasant Grove since 2002.

The remodeled store aims to offer customers an enhanced shopping experience through such features as an in-store Starbucks and updated indoor/outdoor seating.

[RELATED: A Grocer’s Guide to Remodeling]

The fresh produce section now boasts an extensive selection of fruits and vegetables, including fresh, locally sourced options and a wide variety of organic items. The bakery section was expanded to provide a broader selection of freshly baked artisan breads, pastries and gourmet cookies. A novel new feature of the store is a BreadBot, an automated solution enabling customers to order a fresh, hot loaf of bread whenever the store is open.