Macey’s Holds Grand Reopening for Remodeled Location in Utah

Pleasant Grove store boasts new features, including a BreadBot
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Macey's Pleasant Grove UT Grand Reopening Main Image
Macey's held the grand reopening of its remodeled Pleasant Grove, Utah, store on Sept. 25.

Macey’s recently held a grand-reopening event for its store on 931 West State Street in Pleasant Grove, Utah, following a major remodel. The reopening and ribbon-cutting celebration took place on Sept. 25.The grocer has operated in Pleasant Grove since 2002.

The remodeled store aims to offer customers an enhanced shopping experience through such features as an in-store Starbucks and updated indoor/outdoor seating.

The fresh produce section now boasts an extensive selection of fruits and vegetables, including fresh, locally sourced options and a wide variety of organic items. The bakery section was expanded to provide a broader selection of freshly baked artisan breads, pastries and gourmet cookies. A novel new feature of the store is a BreadBot, an automated solution enabling customers to order a fresh, hot loaf of bread whenever the store is open. 

“We’re thrilled with our newly remodeled Macey’s Pleasant Grove,” said Greg Welling, VP of retail operations at Sandy, Utah-based Macey’s. “Our goal with this remodel was to create a community gathering place, including an even better shopping experience for our guests. Whether it’s grabbing a fresh loaf of bread from our BreadBot, enjoying a drink at Starbucks or finding the best local produce, we’re excited for the community to come in and experience the changes we have made. We’re proud to continue being a part of Pleasant Grove and look forward to serving our guests for many more years.”

The location also carries a comprehensive range of grocery items, among them pantry staples, in addition to an extended collection of local and specialty products, including gluten-free, vegan and other options. Additionally, a drive-thru pharmacy was added to the front of the store for customers’ convenience.  

Founded in 1947 and purchased by Salt Lake City-based Associated Food Stores in 1999, Macey’s has grown from a small store into a multi-store chain by providing personalized, old-fashioned service. Small-format companion brand Macey’s Market is known for its community-centered stores and local products.

Macey's Pleasant Grove

  • Macey's Pleasant Grove Carousel Starbucks
  • Macey's Pleasant Grove Carousel Dining
  • Macey's Pleasant Grove Carousel Deli
  • Macey's Pleasant Grove Carousel Produce
  • Macey's Pleasant Grove Carousel BreadBot
  • Macey's Pleasant Grove Carousel Bakery
  • Macey's Pleasant Grove Carousel What's For Dinner?
  • Macey's Pleasant Grove Carousel Symphony of Flavors
  • Macey's Pleasant Grove Carousel Meats
  • Macey's Pleasant Grove Carousel Dairy
  • Macey's Pleasant Grove Carousel Frozen Favorites
  • Macey's Pleasant Grove Carousel Pharmacy
