Macey’s Debuts 1st Associated Food Stores-Licensed Store

The new Macey’s grocery store in Highland, Utah, owned by Ridley’s Family Market, is the first ever to be licensed by Associated Food Stores (AFS). That means all business operations will be performed in accordance with AFS policies and procedures, while the Ridley’s organization will maintain ownership.

“Innovation is key to our business model, and this is the latest example of that,” said Darin Peirce, VP of the wholesaler’s Associated Retail Operations division. “We’re excited to see how both organizations will benefit from this pioneering partnership.”

For his part, Mark Ridley, of Jerome, Idaho-based Ridley's Family Market, noted that he was “excited for the opportunity to partner with Macey’s in such a new and dynamic way.”

The other 27 Ridley’s Family Market locations will continue to operate as usual.

The Highland location, which held its grand opening on Sept. 18, includes an expanded delicatessen with such lunch options as sushi, a salad bar and a hot buffet, along with signature Macey’s items like Kong Kones doughnuts made fresh in the bakery, fresh-cut fruit and local produce.

Macey’s also offers online shopping, curbside pickup and self-checkout options such as Skip, which enables customers to scan items as they shop and complete checkout by phone.

The Highland Macey’s location will also be the first in the chain to offer an in-store U.S. post office.

With a focus on independent retailers, Salt Lake City-based AFS serves more than 400 retailers across the intermountain West.