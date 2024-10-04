King Soopers Unveils New Store in Boulder County
The Erie store is staffed by 180 associates, including 45 new employees. Many of them took part in the grand opening festivities, which included special deals, giveaways, samples and free breakfast for the first 200 customers in line.
Joe Kelley, president of Kroger-owned King Soopers and City Markets, shared in a recent LinkedIn post that the store is a $32.2 million investment that reflects years of growth. “Four 20 years, our smaller format location faithfully served this community but your loyalty helped us outgrow it – thank you for being the heart of your success,” he declared.
King Soopers operates 119 grocery stores, mostly in Colorado and one in Wyoming. Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.