King Soopers Unveils New Store in Boulder County

The latest King Soopers store near Boulder covers more than 100,000 square feet. (Photo from LinkedIn)

A new King Soopers opened in the city of Erie, Colo., considered a fast-growing area outside Boulder. The store at 2900 Arapahoe Road welcomed shoppers on Oct. 2 and replaces an outpost that closed earlier in the week.

Spanning 103,000 square feet, the latest King Soopers is nearly double the size of the previous store. Accordingly, this store carries a larger assortment of grocery essentials, fresh offerings, prepared meals and other goods.

Other highlights of the Erie store include an in-store Starbucks, Murray's Cheese Shop and sushi counter, along with a drive-thru pharmacy. Customers can also fill up on gas at an adjacent 18-pump fuel center.