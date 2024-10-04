 Skip to main content

King Soopers Unveils New Store in Boulder County

Erie, Colo., location features nearly 2x more space than the nearby supermarket it replaced
Lynn Petrak
King Soopers
The latest King Soopers store near Boulder covers more than 100,000 square feet. (Photo from LinkedIn)

A new King Soopers opened in the city of Erie, Colo., considered a fast-growing area outside Boulder. The store at 2900 Arapahoe Road welcomed shoppers on Oct. 2 and replaces an outpost that closed earlier in the week.

Spanning 103,000 square feet, the latest King Soopers is nearly double the size of the previous store. Accordingly, this store carries a larger assortment of grocery essentials, fresh offerings, prepared meals and other goods.

Other highlights of the Erie store include an in-store Starbucks, Murray's Cheese Shop and sushi counter, along with a drive-thru pharmacy. Customers can also fill up on gas at an adjacent 18-pump fuel center. 

The Erie store is staffed by 180 associates, including 45 new employees. Many of them took part in the grand opening festivities, which included special deals, giveaways, samples and free breakfast for the first 200 customers in line. 

Joe Kelley, president of Kroger-owned King Soopers and City Markets, shared in a recent LinkedIn post that the store is a $32.2 million investment that reflects years of growth. “Four 20 years, our smaller format location faithfully served this community but your loyalty helped us outgrow it – thank you for being the heart of your success,” he declared.

King Soopers operates 119 grocery stores, mostly in Colorado and one in Wyoming. Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

