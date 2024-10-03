Natural Grocers Closing Downtown Denver Store
As Isely noted, the company is working with its good4u Crew members (associates) affected by the impending closure to identify transfer opportunities to other stores. Crew members who are unable to transfer will be offered a transition package that includes severance pay and health benefits.
After the Colfax and Washington location closes, Natural Grocers customers in the area are invited to shop at the following Denver locations: Leetsdale and Alameda, RiNo – 38th and Brighton, Design District – Alameda and Broadway, Central Park, Tennyson and 38th, and Colorado and Evans.
Meanwhile, the retailer is expanding elsewhere, with a new Waco, Texas, store slated to open this winter. Last month in Waco, Natural Grocers held a special Meet & Greet event on Sept. 10 and a two-day Hiring Event on Sept 11-12.
Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates more than 160 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.