Natural Grocers Closing Downtown Denver Store

Natural Grocers has revealed that it will close its Downtown Denver store at the corner of Colfax and Washington, on Oct. 31. The grocer will kick off store-wide closing sales on Friday, Oct. 4, with discounts of 10% off everything at the location. All sales will be final.

The Colfax and Washington store is one of 46 Natural Grocers locations in the company's home state of Colorado. According to Natural Grocers, the decision to close the store was reached after careful consideration of the operating challenges, among them retail theft and safety issues affecting the store’s performance.

“We have been actively working to address the theft and safety issues impacting our store at Colfax and Washington for some time,” said Kemper Isely, co-president of Natural Grocers. “Despite our investment in security and loss prevention strategies over the years, these factors have continued to challenge our ability to operate our store safely and sustainably, and we have made the difficult decision to close our doors at this location. This was not an easy decision. We are grateful to our Crew members who have worked to provide world-class customer service in challenging circumstances and will partner with them to identify other opportunities at Natural Grocers. We remain committed to serving the Downtown Denver area, including our customers in the City Park West, Capitol Hill, Baker and Cherry Creek areas, and believe that our neighboring stores will continue to provide these communities the world-class customer service, quality and affordability for which Natural Grocers is known.”