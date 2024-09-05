Omaha Independent Grocer to Close After a Century
Owners of Wohlner’s Neighborhood Grocery & Deli announce retirement
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Wohlner’s was the city’s oldest grocery store, founded in 1918 by Al Wohlner. The Kimballs bought the business in 2020 from third generation owner Mike Schwartz. Bob Kimball was the general manager at Wohlner’s for several years prior to taking it over.
The store in the Midtown Crossing development in Omaha is offering a 15% discount on orders from now through the closing day, which has not been announced yet. Hours are cut back for now, and the store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Meanwhile, local media reported that efforts continue to secure a new tenant to ensure that the space continues to serve the community.