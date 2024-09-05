Omaha Independent Grocer to Close After a Century

It’s the end of an era for an independent, family-owned grocery store in Omaha, Neb. Wohlner's Neighborhood Grocery & Deli announced this week that it is shuttering after nearly 106 years in business.

Owners Bob and Dianne Kimball are closing up shop upon their impending retirement. “This decision certainly wasn't easy," said Bob Kimball in a social media post. "But after many years of serving this community, we feel it's time to enjoy the next chapter of our lives. We're incredibly grateful for the support of our loyal customers, who have become like family to us."

