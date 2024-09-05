 Skip to main content

Omaha Independent Grocer to Close After a Century

Owners of Wohlner’s Neighborhood Grocery & Deli announce retirement
Lynn Petrak
Wohlner's produce
It’s the end of an era for an independent, family-owned grocery store in Omaha, Neb. Wohlner's Neighborhood Grocery & Deli announced this week that it is shuttering after nearly 106 years in business.

Owners Bob and Dianne Kimball are closing up shop upon their impending retirement. “This decision certainly wasn't easy," said Bob Kimball in a social media post. "But after many years of serving this community, we feel it's time to enjoy the next chapter of our lives. We're incredibly grateful for the support of our loyal customers, who have become like family to us."

Wohlner’s was the city’s oldest grocery store, founded in 1918 by Al Wohlner. The Kimballs bought the business in 2020 from third generation owner Mike Schwartz. Bob Kimball was the general manager at Wohlner’s for several years prior to taking it over. 

The store in the Midtown Crossing development in Omaha is offering a 15% discount on orders from now through the closing day, which has not been announced yet. Hours are cut back for now, and the store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Meanwhile, local media reported that efforts continue to secure a new tenant to ensure that the space continues to serve the community.

