Southeastern Grocers Celebrates Legacy of Romay Davis Through 50 New Grants

One of the 50 winners of the SEG's grant program in memory of beloved employee Romay Davis is the nonprofit Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay, Fla.

On the day that she would have turned 105, Romay Davis was honored in a new way by her most recent employer, Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), in a testament to her life and legacy. SEG and its charitable arm, the SEG Gives Foundation, marked the occasion by announcing the winners of the annual Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant, who will share $487,500 in funds.

Davis, or “Ms. Romay” as she was affectionately known, died in June, about six months after she received an Top Women in Grocery Trailblazer Award from Progressive Grocer. For 2024, SEG chose to support 50 nonprofit groups who exemplify her lifelong dedication to empowerment and diversity through their work in addressing racial disparities in food security, health care and education.

“As a people-first company, we believe in the power of coming together to create a meaningful, lasting difference in the lives of our neighbors. We are incredibly proud to support these exceptional nonprofits that work tirelessly to uplift and empower the communities we serve. Ms. Romay’s dedication in the face of adversity is a constant inspiration for us, and we are honored to continue to uphold her remarkable legacy as we work to build a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” said Raymond Rhee, chief people officer for SEG.