Southeastern Grocers Celebrates Legacy of Romay Davis Through 50 New Grants
2024 winners chosen for efforts that reflect the late trailblazer’s approach to life, work and community
This year’s winners include the following organizations:
- 904WARD
- American Diabetes Association
- Baptist Health
- Better Basics Inc.
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County
- Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley
- Breakthrough Birmingham
- Brighter Bites
- College Choice Foundation
- Communities In Schools of Jacksonville
- Concrete Jungle
- Covenant House New Orleans
- Extra Table
- Feeding Northeast Florida
- Feeding Tampa Bay
- First Coast American Heart Association
- Foundation Honey Co.
- Hope Haven
- Hunger Fight Inc.
- Jack and Jill Center
- Jacksonville Humane Society
- Junior Achievement of Alabama
- Junior Achievement of North Florida
- Leaders of Excellence Inc.
- Library Foundation of Jacksonville
- Louisiana Center for Health Equity
- Magic City Harvest
- MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation Inc.
- Open Hand
- Orlando Health Foundation Inc.
- Our Daily Bread Food Pantry Inc.
- Parker Street Ministries
- Rehab and Beyond Inc.
- Sanctuary on 8th Street
- Schoolyard Roots
- Second Harvest of the Big Bend
- Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay Inc.
- Society of St. Andrew – Alabama
- Society of St. Andrew – Florida
- Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR)
- Tankproof
- Teach for America Inc.
- The Jericho School
- The Sharing Center
- The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative, Florida Affiliate
- Thrive Scholars
- Tree Hill Nature Center Inc.
- Vision is Priceless Council Inc.
- Youth Empowerment Project
According to SEG, the grant has provided nearly $1.6 million in funding to nonprofit groups across its footprint since the program’s inception in 2020.
Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.