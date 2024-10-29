 Skip to main content

Southeastern Grocers Celebrates Legacy of Romay Davis Through 50 New Grants

2024 winners chosen for efforts that reflect the late trailblazer’s approach to life, work and community
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Romay Davis grant winner
One of the 50 winners of the SEG's grant program in memory of beloved employee Romay Davis is the nonprofit Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay, Fla.

On the day that she would have turned 105, Romay Davis was honored in a new way by her most recent employer, Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), in a testament to her life and legacy. SEG and its charitable arm, the SEG Gives Foundation, marked the occasion by announcing the winners of the annual Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant, who will share $487,500 in funds. 

Davis, or “Ms. Romay” as she was affectionately known, died in June, about six months after she received an Top Women in Grocery Trailblazer Award from Progressive Grocer. For 2024, SEG chose to support 50 nonprofit groups who exemplify her lifelong dedication to empowerment and diversity through their work in addressing racial disparities in food security, health care and education.

“As a people-first company, we believe in the power of coming together to create a meaningful, lasting difference in the lives of our neighbors. We are incredibly proud to support these exceptional nonprofits that work tirelessly to uplift and empower the communities we serve. Ms. Romay’s dedication in the face of adversity is a constant inspiration for us, and we are honored to continue to uphold her remarkable legacy as we work to build a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” said Raymond Rhee, chief people officer for SEG.

This year’s winners include the following organizations: 

  • 904WARD
  • American Diabetes Association
  • Baptist Health
  • Better Basics Inc.
  • Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana
  • Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County
  • Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley
  • Breakthrough Birmingham
  • Brighter Bites
  • College Choice Foundation
  • Communities In Schools of Jacksonville
  • Concrete Jungle
  • Covenant House New Orleans
  • Extra Table
  • Feeding Northeast Florida
  • Feeding Tampa Bay
  • First Coast American Heart Association
  • Foundation Honey Co.
  • Hope Haven
  • Hunger Fight Inc.
  • Jack and Jill Center
  • Jacksonville Humane Society
  • Junior Achievement of Alabama
  • Junior Achievement of North Florida
  • Leaders of Excellence Inc.
  • Library Foundation of Jacksonville
  • Louisiana Center for Health Equity
  • Magic City Harvest
  • MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation Inc.
  • Open Hand
  • Orlando Health Foundation Inc.
  • Our Daily Bread Food Pantry Inc.
  • Parker Street Ministries
  • Rehab and Beyond Inc.
  • Sanctuary on 8th Street
  • Schoolyard Roots
  • Second Harvest of the Big Bend
  • Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay Inc.
  • Society of St. Andrew – Alabama
  • Society of St. Andrew – Florida
  • Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR)
  • Tankproof
  • Teach for America Inc.
  • The Jericho School
  • The Sharing Center
  • The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative, Florida Affiliate
  • Thrive Scholars
  • Tree Hill Nature Center Inc.
  • Vision is Priceless Council Inc.
  • Youth Empowerment Project

According to SEG, the grant has provided nearly $1.6 million in funding to nonprofit groups across its footprint since the program’s inception in 2020.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. 

