SpartanNash Acquires Convenience Chain and Fuel Distribution Business

"Markham Enterprises fits well in our current retail portfolio, as we look to expand our fuel center and convenience store footprint," said Masiar Tayebi, EVP and chief strategy and information officer at SpartanNash. "We are in the process of refreshing many of our existing fuel centers, so this acquisition is another exciting milestone in our investment in this part of our business – and in our strategic growth plans overall. We will continue to leverage insights from our fuel centers and convenience stores to continuously innovate our products and operations across our wholesale business, unlocking new customer potential."

Denise Markham, president and CEO of Markham, said that the family-owned retail and fuel company was impressed by SpartanNash's business model and culture. "We are excited for the ways SpartanNash will expand this business and continue to serve the Perry, Howell and Lansing communities – and our associates,” she remarked.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With 17,500 associates, SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.