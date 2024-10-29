 Skip to main content

SpartanNash Acquires Convenience Chain and Fuel Distribution Business

Deal with Michigan-based Markham Enterprises comes shortly after addition of Fresh Encounter banner
Lynn Petrak
Family Fare express
SpartanNash is refreshing many of its fuel centers and will have more stores to add to that format with the Markham Enterprises deal.

SpartanNash, which recently concluded its annual leadership summit in Orlando, Fla., that highlighted the importance of alignment across its expanding portfolio, has added to its footprint for the second time in a month. On the heels of its acquisition of Fresh Encounter Inc. (FEI), the food solutions company announced that it intends to acquire a three-store chain of c-stores and fuel distributor, Markham Enterprises.

The deal is expected to close in early December. Markham Enterprises is based in Howell, Mich., about an hour from SpartanNash’s headquarters in Byron Center. It was founded in 1969 by Randy and Betty Markham and grew over the years to include multiple stores, restaurants and the wholesale fuel distribution company, Markham Oil. 

SpartanNash affirmed that it will continue employment of Markham Enterprises' 42 team members. 

"Markham Enterprises fits well in our current retail portfolio, as we look to expand our fuel center and convenience store footprint," said Masiar Tayebi, EVP and chief strategy and information officer at SpartanNash. "We are in the process of refreshing many of our existing fuel centers, so this acquisition is another exciting milestone in our investment in this part of our business – and in our strategic growth plans overall. We will continue to leverage insights from our fuel centers and convenience stores to continuously innovate our products and operations across our wholesale business, unlocking new customer potential."   

Denise Markham, president and CEO of Markham, said that the family-owned retail and fuel company was impressed by SpartanNash's business model and culture. "We are excited for the ways SpartanNash will expand this business and continue to serve the Perry, Howell and Lansing communities – and our associates,” she remarked.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.                  

With 17,500 associates, SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

