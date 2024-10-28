7-Eleven to Build 500 ‘Food-Forward’ Stores Between 2025 and 2027

7-Eleven has big plans for its new store format.

The convenience store giant said it plans to build 500 convenience stores between 2025 and 2027, according to an investor presentation posted on its website by parent company Seven & i Holdings. The locations will feature a new prototype that 7-Eleven has billed internally as its “New Standard" stores.

The new builds will incorporate learnings from the chain’s “Evolution” store format, which it debuted in March 2019 in Dallas, and subsequently expanded to other locations. The stores will be larger and “food forward,” according to the presentation, and feature digital innovations, frictionless shopping and fuel.

“We plan to open 125 of these new stores in 2025, and we are ramping up and growing our pipeline with plans to open over 500 of these new stores by 2027,” 7-Eleven CEO Joe DePinto said on the call with investors. He emphasized that the company is focusing on food in its growth strategy going forward.