Albertsons' Our Brands VP Joins 7-Eleven
In his new position, Brandon Brown will oversee the convenience store chain's Fresh Foods business
Additionally, the grocer this year debuted its Overjoyed own brand, its first major private label debut in nearly a decade. Albertsons also revamped the packaging designs on its O Organics own brand and updated its packaging on its Open Nature private label. Notable new product launches include the Signature SELECT Mix & Match line of frozen entrees and the Bee Lightly line of own brand wines.
Before joining Albertsons, Brown was a partner and global leader at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company. His career also includes stints at Wells Dairy, General Mills and Best Buy.
This article was originally reported by sister publication Store Brands.