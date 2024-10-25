 Skip to main content

Albertsons' Our Brands VP Joins 7-Eleven

In his new position, Brandon Brown will oversee the convenience store chain's Fresh Foods business
Greg Sleter
Greg Sleter from Store Brands
Albertsons Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown

For two years Brandon Brown led the Own Brands business at Albertsons serving as the grocer’s SVP over the segment that accounts for more than $16 billion in revenue.

Now, Brown has taken his talents to the convenience store segment, joining 7-Eleven as the retailer’s senior VP of fresh foods. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is responsible for the strategic planning, sales, and profitability of 7-Eleven’s Fresh Foods business including its bakeries and commissaries.

Brown joined Albertsons in November 2022 and during his tenure, the grocer's private label business has seen growth and several significant changes. Most notable was the consolidation of three of its Signature private brands — Signature Farms, Signature Care, and Signature Cafe — under a single master brand, Signature SELECT.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Additionally, the grocer this year debuted its Overjoyed own brand, its first major private label debut in nearly a decade. Albertsons also revamped the packaging designs on its O Organics own brand and updated its packaging on its Open Nature private label. Notable new product launches include the Signature SELECT Mix & Match line of frozen entrees and the Bee Lightly line of own brand wines.

Before joining Albertsons, Brown was a partner and global leader at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company. His career also includes stints at Wells Dairy, General Mills and Best Buy.

This article was originally reported by sister publication Store Brands

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds