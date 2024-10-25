Albertsons' Our Brands VP Joins 7-Eleven

For two years Brandon Brown led the Own Brands business at Albertsons serving as the grocer’s SVP over the segment that accounts for more than $16 billion in revenue.

Now, Brown has taken his talents to the convenience store segment, joining 7-Eleven as the retailer’s senior VP of fresh foods. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is responsible for the strategic planning, sales, and profitability of 7-Eleven’s Fresh Foods business including its bakeries and commissaries.

Brown joined Albertsons in November 2022 and during his tenure, the grocer's private label business has seen growth and several significant changes. Most notable was the consolidation of three of its Signature private brands — Signature Farms, Signature Care, and Signature Cafe — under a single master brand, Signature SELECT.