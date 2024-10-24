Fareway Promotes 4 Leaders

Fareway Stores, Inc., which is getting ready to move to a new corporate headquarters in Johnston, Iowa, will have some new titles to go along with fresh offices. The Midwest retailer announced the elevation of four key leaders:

Tom Laven to SVP of retail operations

Theresa McLaughlin to SVP of human resources

Bryan Greiner to VP, west region

Rob Stevenson to assistant VP, employee engagement and recognition

CEO Reynolds Cramer said that the promotions are well timed and well deserved. “Tom, Theresa, Bryan and Rob are important members of our team. They contribute greatly to our core and expanding operations, and will be important to our continued success,” he said. “We are excited to identify, foster, and grow talent at Fareway. We look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have in their new roles.”