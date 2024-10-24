 Skip to main content

Fareway Promotes 4 Leaders

Execs take on expanded roles as grocer expands its footprint and operations
Lynn Petrak
Fareway Laven and McLaughlin
Tom Leven (L) and Theresa McLaughlin (R)

Fareway Stores, Inc., which is getting ready to move to a new corporate headquarters in Johnston, Iowa, will have some new titles to go along with fresh offices. The Midwest retailer announced the elevation of four key leaders:

  • Tom Laven to SVP of retail operations
  • Theresa McLaughlin to SVP of human resources
  • Bryan Greiner to VP, west region
  • Rob Stevenson to assistant VP, employee engagement and recognition 

CEO Reynolds Cramer said that the promotions are well timed and well deserved. “Tom, Theresa, Bryan and Rob are important members of our team. They contribute greatly to our core and expanding operations, and will be important to our continued success,” he said. “We are excited to identify, foster, and grow talent at Fareway. We look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have in their new roles.” 

Stevenson and Greiner
Rob Stevenson (L) and Bryan Greiner (R)

The leadership updates come at a time when Fareway is accelerating its presence across its footprint. A few weeks ago, the retailer broke ground on a 21,000-square-foot location in Granger, Iowa, a store that’s slated to open in 2025. Several other stores are at various points of construction, including in the towns of Story City and Spirit Lake in Iowa, and the retailer is planning additional outposts in Illinois, Kansas and Nebraska.

Family-owned Fareway Stores, Inc. employs more than 12,000 associates at its 139 stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer for 2024.

