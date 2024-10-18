Grandson of Legendary Retailer Stew Leonard’s Named President of Farm Fresh Store

T.J. Leonard has spent a lifetime at his father’s side learning the business. Before he was appointed president, he served as the VP of merchandising at Tom Leonard’s. He also held positions with Safeway and Sprouts Farmer’s Market. While at Safeway in the Washington, D.C., metro area, T.J. Leonard was a store manager and a non-perishable field merchandiser, executing marketing efforts in all non-perishable departments. In 2021, he accepted his most recent position as the senior director of produce and floral for Sprouts in Atlanta; in this role, he planned and directed all aspects of produce and floral departments at 91 Sprouts’ East Coast stores across 11 states. He additionally spent summers during high school working at Stew Leonard’s Farm Fresh Food stores in Connecticut.

“T.J. might have been born into retailing, but he’s spent the past 20 years learning from some of the best grocers in the industry,” said Tom Leonard. “I am confident T.J. will be an excellent leader for our 65 team members at Tom Leonard’s, and I know our customers will continue to be delighted by our store’s fresh offerings and customer service.”

“I’m excited for my new role at Tom Leonard’s,” addedT.J. Leonard. “I can’t wait to see the customers who have been shopping with us since I was a teenager, and I’m looking forward to reconnecting with our longtime team members.”

Family-owned and -operated, Stew Leonard's has eight stores in Norwalk, Danbury, and Newington, Conn.; in East Meadow, Farmingdale, and Yonkers, N.Y.; and in Clifton and Paramus, N.J. The company is based in Norwalk, Conn.