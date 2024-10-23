TWIG Video: A True Trailblazer Talks Shared Paths

Progressive Grocer talks to the 2024 Top Women in Grocery Trailblazer award winner Lynette Ackley, group VP of health and beauty at Meijer, about what it means to be a trailblazer today, and how the company culture has fostered mentorship throughout its 90-year history.

“I do think it’s amazing that mentorship, and especially female leadership, starts from the very beginning with our founding family with Hendrik [Meijer] and his wife,” says Lynette. “And it's really continued on throughout the years in terms of the family being so ingrained in the business. You still see them here each day. Being a third-generation family run company, it's a really neat experience.”

Meijer applies its mentorship towards onboarding local and diverse suppliers, showing them the ropes with necessities like shipping, labeling and regulations. “We want to help lift up the people in the communities,” explains Lynette.

Mentorship is also a core passion for Lynette. “I don't think any of us could be in the roles that we're in without the support of others … and it's the most fun part about my job honestly.”

She adds, “I have been so fortunate over my long career to have these pivotal memorable mentors along the way that helped me get to that next level.”

Lynette will be honored for her achievements when she receives her official TWIG Trailblazer award during Progressive Grocer’s TWIG Gala at this year’s Grocery Impact in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 8.

"Blazing trails is not just something you do alone, it's something that you do with others," comments Lynette on her award. "I'm happy to represent Meyer, but it's an award for all of us and all of my team."