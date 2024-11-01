New CFO at KIND Snacks

KIND Snacks has tapped Jon Craig as its CFO for KIND North America. He succeeds Kaj van den Kieboom, who has moved to a new position as Global CFO of Mars Health & Wellness, and will guide KIND’s financial and business strategy.

Craig moves into the CFO role from his most recent job as supply finance director for Mars Wrigley Europe, CEAB and Turkey. He also worked in in Mars Multisales, where he was CFO for the East Mediterranean and Italy units.

“We are very excited to welcome Jon into the KIND family as the new Chief Financial Officer,” said Daniel Calderoni, CEO of Kind North America. “Jon’s depth of experience across multiple markets and his ambition for driving results and challenging the status quo make him an integral addition to KIND’s leadership team.” Calderoni is also a new addition to the executive team, joining KIND Snacks as CEO in September.