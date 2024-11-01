New CFO at KIND Snacks
Jon Craig brings over 15 years of global business and finance experience
Craig, who reports directly to Calderoni, said he is looking forward to bringing a fresh, multicultural perspective to lead the next chapter of the KIND business. “KIND is an iconic brand in the healthier snacking space and is a brand that reflects my own values of leading with purpose and performance,” he asserted.
KIND Snacks continues to work towards purpose-focused goals. In late October, the brand shared that it will source 100% of its almonds from farms using regenerative agriculture practices on a “mass balance” basis by 2030.
Mars, Inc. fully acquired KIND North America in 2020.