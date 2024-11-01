 Skip to main content

New CFO at KIND Snacks

Jon Craig brings over 15 years of global business and finance experience
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
KIND Snacks CFO
Jon Craig

KIND Snacks has tapped Jon Craig as its CFO for KIND North America. He succeeds Kaj van den Kieboom, who has moved to a new position as Global CFO of Mars Health & Wellness, and will guide KIND’s financial and business strategy. 

Craig moves into the CFO role from his most recent job as supply finance director for Mars Wrigley Europe, CEAB and Turkey. He also worked in in Mars Multisales, where he was CFO for the East Mediterranean and Italy units. 

[RELATED: Popcorn, Truffles & Boba Tea - Indulging in Fancy Food Trends]

“We are very excited to welcome Jon into the KIND family as the new Chief Financial Officer,” said Daniel Calderoni, CEO of Kind North America. “Jon’s depth of experience across multiple markets and his ambition for driving results and challenging the status quo make him an integral addition to KIND’s leadership team.”  Calderoni is also a new addition to the executive team, joining KIND Snacks as CEO in September. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Craig, who reports directly to Calderoni, said he is looking forward to bringing a fresh, multicultural perspective to lead the next chapter of the KIND business. “KIND is an iconic brand in the healthier snacking space and is a brand that reflects my own values of leading with purpose and performance,” he asserted.

KIND Snacks continues to work towards purpose-focused goals. In late October, the brand shared that it will source 100% of its almonds from farms using regenerative agriculture practices on a “mass balance” basis by 2030.

Mars, Inc. fully acquired KIND North America in 2020. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds