Natural Grocers Posts Strong Quarter, Fiscal Year

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. wrapped its fourth quarter and fiscal year in positive territory, with metrics that reflect a growing business. Net sales, while fueled by inflationary conditions, rose 9.3% during the fourth quarter to $322.7 million and were up 8.9% for the fiscal year to $1.24 billion. Comps increased 7.1% for the quarter and a similar 7% for the year.

The retailer’s solid performance was evident in other measures. Gross profit climbed 13.1% during the fourth quarter to hit $95.4 million and was up 11.6% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis, reaching $364.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA likewise was on the upswing, moving from $16.1 million to $22.6 million for the quarter and from $63.4 million to $83.3 million for FY2024.

The strong numbers were attributed to a variety of factors, including the addition of four new stores and the remodeling or relocation of another four locations that contributed to the bottom line. The company also cited enhanced customer engagement with its {N}power rewards program, market-specific campaigns, and increased sales of Natural Grocers brand products. In an earning call, the company reported that its branded products accounted for 8.4% of total sale in the fourth quarter, above the 7.8% share last year and the company launched 80 new private label items in the fiscal year.

