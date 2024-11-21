ALDI Leadership Is Deeply Invested in Sustainability Journey

ALDI received more EPA certifications at the platinum level than all participating U.S. grocery retailers for the third year in a row.

As ALDI pursues an ambitious plan to expand its physical store footprint, the retailer is working to tread lightly on that footprint through an equally ambitious plan to become the most sustainable grocer in America. The company is making progress on both fronts, announcing its intent to build 800 stores within the next five years and aiming to transition to natural refrigerants across all of its locations within a decade and hit net-zero GHG emissions in ins value chain by 2050.

Much of the progress in the ESG arena – including ways to marry sustainability and affordability – was outlined in ALDI’s 2023 Sustainability Progress Report released earlier in late October. That report recapped recent results, such as garnering the most Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) GreenChill store certifications, removing all plastic shopping bags at checkout and operating more than 700 stores that already use eco-friendlier refrigerants.

Progressive Grocer recently talked with Josiah McClellan, director of sustainability at ALDI U.S., about the report and its implications. He reiterated the retailer’s responsibility to reduce its environmental impact and support commitments through the five key areas of reducing emissions, improving packaging, minimizing waste, sourcing products responsibly and supporting communities.

“Equally focusing on all of these areas is essential to fueling our ambition to become the most sustainable grocer in the country and to make sustainability affordable and accessible for all. Not to mention, oftentimes, these areas are not mutually exclusive, and focusing on multiple is needed to make strides on our most aggressive sustainability goals,” he said.

McClellan shared examples of concurrent program and progress, including its effort to eliminate deforestation in our high-priority supply chains, powering operations with 100% renewable energy, reducing unnecessary packaging and partnering with organizations to address food insecurity while slashing food waste.