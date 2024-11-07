ALDI, Amazon and Dollar General Discuss Their Neighborly Moves at Grocery Impact

Food retailers are integral parts of their communities, and this is reflected in their various charitable endeavors. During Progressive Grocer’s “Grocers as Good Neighbors” session at the publication’s Grocery Impact event taking place Nov. 6-8 in Orlando, Fla., Senior Editor Lynn Petrak spoke with Jason Schultz, manager sustainability at Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI US; Nancy Dalton, Director-Amazon Access at Seattle-based Amazon; and Eric Voyles, senior director of corporate responsibility and philanthropy at Dollar General, about their respective companies’ programs in this area and how these initiatives are making a difference locally. The session was introduced by Kristin Ploetz, customer success director at Minneapolis-based SPS Commerce.

Schultz spoke movingly of ALDI’s extensive work with Alex’s Lemonade Stand (ALSF), which raises funds to fight pediatric cancer. One ALSF program, SuperSibs, is dedicated to comforting, encouraging and empowering siblings of children with cancer, while another, Travel for Care, helps families with travel expenses for treatment. Among ALDI’s other charitable work is proactive and reactive disaster relief, which extends to performing welfare checks on associates in areas affected by hurricanes or other events. “It’s building up this idea that small actions can lead to meaningful change later on for families and communities,” noted Schultz.

Dalton spotlighted Amazon’s work to alleviate food insecurity, particularly Amazon Access’ initiative to make SNAP available online for recipients without requiring a Prime membership, and partnerships with a network of partners to help consumers what constitutes a healthy plate of food, as well as with GENYOUth, an organization addressing student hunger. Additionally, Amazon offers Prime Access, a discounted Prime membership for eligible government assistance recipients or income-verified customers that’s 50% of the cost of a regular Prime membership. “I think that as we do [these kinds of programs], we get a lot more understanding of, hey, it’s not just about food – it starts with food – but what else can we offer to communities to lighten their load as well as address some of these other gaps?” she said.