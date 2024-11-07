ALDI, Amazon and Dollar General Discuss Their Neighborly Moves at Grocery Impact
Voyles laid out Dollar General’s focus on mind, body and planet through helping 20 million children and adults attain literacy to date; donating to food banks across the country; participating in reforestation efforts in the Gulf Coast, including the Mississippi Delta; and creating an assistance fund for employees dealing with the aftereffects of natural disasters. One particularly interesting planet-oriented Dollar General partnership is with Reinford Farm, a small Pennsylvania farm to which the retailer’s nearby Pottsville facility sends its milk waste to be converted into electricity after being recycled in an anaerobic digestor. “We’re always thinking of different ways to handle waste,” noted Voyles, who played a short video on this initiative.
All three retailers maintain partnerships with Feeding America, underscoring the Chicago-based organization’s ubiquity in the hunger relief space, as well as the natural fit of companies that sell food with groups that donate it to the needy. “Food insecurity is in … every county, in every congressional district in the country,” emphasized Schultz. “It hovers around 13% in any given area.”
In discussing ways to help low-income consumers solve their transportation and accessibility problems, Dalton observed, “I think it is really important that we keep our ear to the ground as consumers are telling us what they need, [and that we] find new and different ways to be creative to meet that need.”
As the session drew to a close, Ploetz exclaimed, “Our industry is doing amazing work in our communities.” ALDI, Amazon and Dollar General are among those proving her right.