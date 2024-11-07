PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes From Grocery Impact
Progressive Grocer's 3-day event showcases the industry's most influential leaders
Grocery Impact is Progressive Grocer's annual event where grocery leaders meet to exchange ideas, celebrate success and build relationships. Taking place at Nov. 6-8 in Orlando, Fla., the event brings together the disruptors, innovators and pacesetters in grocery – present and future – for three days of education, collaboration, networking and celebration. And featuring a stellar speaker lineup, it’s no wonder this year’s event sold out.
The below images are just a few scenes from Day 1.
