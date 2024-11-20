How Sam’s Club Leader Readies for Change
Another piece of advice from Marshall is not to get comfortable. “The moment you're comfortable, you're behind,” she said. “So even in the moments where things might appear to be going well, push yourself to do something else that makes you uncomfortable so that you can continue to change at the rate consumers change.”
Marshall also built resilience in her team to handle change by giving short timelines and big goals. “When people look at you, you can tell when people are uncomfortable, that it may not be possible,” she explains. “But that will get the behaviors and the progress, against how do we move that speed? How can we make sure that we're more agile in serving our consumer better?”
Marshall’s culture of fostering innovation and growth has led to impactful breakthroughs at Sam’s Club, from creating frictionless shopping opportunities to recently rolling out a completely checkout-free prototype store in Texas.
While she ensures that everyone on her team knows their part and the objectives, Marshall also supports having fun at work. “I'm a big believer in work hard and play hard, and we do laugh a lot,” she said. “I like to laugh, so I encourage my team to not always take ourselves too seriously and go on the journey of being real humans first and then being great business professionals and retailers second, and that seems to work pretty well. People get along, they recognize each other as human and they build relationships. I heard a podcast last week that said people will follow you and work harder because you bring them joy than those who don't. … that means people will try harder and move faster and deliver on the business, but also have a good time doing it.”