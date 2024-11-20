How Sam’s Club Leader Readies for Change

Sam’s Club Chief Growth Officer Diana Marshall spoke with Progressive Grocer's Gina Acosta during Grocery Impact about leading her team to be more resilient while also encouraging a fun working environment.

Sam’s Club Chief Growth Officer Diana Marshall sat down with Progressive Grocer Editorial Director and Associate Publisher Gina Acosta earlier this month during the publication’s Grocery Impact event to discuss why readiness for change is the bedrock of disruptive and adaptive organizations.

“What's the one thing constant in retail? It's change,” Marshall reminded event attendees. “The thing that's been true every single year is that consumers have changed.”

So how can the food retail industry stay ahead and ensure it doesn’t disappoint consumers with it comes to experiences? Marshall shared insights into her personal leadership style that has helped her team become more resilient.

“From a leadership standpoint, first, it's my role to make sure that I set the examples,” said Marshall. “Secondly, it is also my role to make sure that people are clear on the vision and they know what we're working against and that we're all aligned.”

Marshall also shared some creative leadership strategies, including “celebrating failure.”

“It’s really easy to recognize the things that work, but how do we celebrate the things that don't work?” asked Marshall, “and how do you build people to become more comfortable with continuing to change?”

Marshall found the answer to these questions by celebrating when her team doesn’t do so well. “One, you can do it with little things. You can make a T-shirt, you can make a trophy, and just talk about it,” she said. “What did you learn? What would you do next time? It's like: ‘Hey, we learned this. It's going to make us better for this job.’ Help people to not be like, ‘Oh no, I screwed up.’ Instead, how about: ‘Hey, good news. You screwed up. We learned. Great. Let's do something else.’ I think that's just making it more fun, versus ‘Oh, failure, I'm in trouble.’”